How well do you remember ‘80s sci-fi movies? Our quiz will test you, from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Back to the Future’

The ‘80s was a pretty incredible decade for sci-fi movies. From time-traveling DeLoreans and galaxy-spanning adventures to killer robots and terrifying aliens, some of the genre’s most memorable movies came out during these ten years. Even if you haven’t watched all of them recently, I’m betting you’ll recognize plenty of these classics.

I’ve picked 10 of the biggest ’80s sci-fi movies for this quiz, including some all-time favorites that have continued to influence the genre decades later. But recognizing a movie is one thing, and remembering the little details is another.

So, how well do you really know your ’80s sci-fi? Each question has four possible answers, and there’s only one correct choice. See if you can work your way through all 10 questions and, most importantly, avoid making a guess you’ll immediately regret. Good luck!

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If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”

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