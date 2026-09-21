How well do you remember ‘80s sci-fi movies? Our quiz will test you, from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Back to the Future’
Take the quiz and see if you can score 10/10
The ‘80s was a pretty incredible decade for sci-fi movies. From time-traveling DeLoreans and galaxy-spanning adventures to killer robots and terrifying aliens, some of the genre’s most memorable movies came out during these ten years. Even if you haven’t watched all of them recently, I’m betting you’ll recognize plenty of these classics.
I’ve picked 10 of the biggest ’80s sci-fi movies for this quiz, including some all-time favorites that have continued to influence the genre decades later. But recognizing a movie is one thing, and remembering the little details is another.
So, how well do you really know your ’80s sci-fi? Each question has four possible answers, and there’s only one correct choice. See if you can work your way through all 10 questions and, most importantly, avoid making a guess you’ll immediately regret. Good luck!
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”
Tom's Guide games
Play multiple choice, lystery, word searches, crosswords and guess the number – can you reach the top of the leaderboard?
Tom's Guide Club
Join Tom’s Guide Club for free, to earn badges, talk to other members and Tom’s writers, get exclusive deals and more.
If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from the best Hollywood movies to the latest Apple releases.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.
More from Tom's Guide
- I’m testing your ’70s movie knowledge with these 10 tricky questions
- How well do you really know 80s action movies?
- Think you’re a horror movie expert? See if you can get 100% on our quiz
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.