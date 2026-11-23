If you've been hearing a lot about Claude Code lately but assumed it was only for software developers, you're missing out on one of the most powerful ways to use AI right now.

Anthropic's coding agent can build websites, create personalized apps, automate repetitive tasks and develop tools that would otherwise require hours of programming experience. And thanks to the Claude desktop app, you don't even need to know how to use a terminal.

Unlike a traditional AI chatbot that gives you instructions for building something, Claude Code can do much of the work itself. You describe what you want in plain English, which is also known as "vibe coding," and Claude can create the necessary files, write the code, test its work and make adjustments based on your feedback.

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Here's everything you need to know to get started, including five beginner-friendly projects worth trying.

What is Claude Code?

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Claude Code is Anthropic's AI coding agent. Although it was originally designed for software developers, it's also useful for anyone who wants to build their own digital tools.

Say you've been searching for a budgeting app but can't find one that does exactly what you want. Instead of downloading another app or paying for another subscription, you could ask Claude Code to build one tailored to your needs.

The biggest difference between Claude Code and a regular Claude conversation is that Claude Code can work directly with files on your computer, run commands and make changes to a project with your permission.

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You don't need to copy and paste hundreds of lines of code or figure out where to put them.

How to download Claude Code

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Claude Code isn't included in Anthropic's free subscription, so you'll need a paid plan to access it, with Claude Pro starting at $20 per month.

There are two main ways to get started on your computer.

Option 1: Use the Claude desktop app (recommended)

This is the easiest route for beginners because you won't have to install any additional coding software. Visit claude.com/download.

Download the app for your operating system. Install the app and sign in to your Claude account. Select the Code tab. Start a new local session and select a folder for your project. I'd recommend creating an empty folder called "My First Claude App" on your computer before getting started.

Option 2: Install Claude Code in your terminal

If you're comfortable using command-line tools, you can install Claude Code directly. On Mac or Linux, open your terminal and enter:

curl -fsSL https://claude.ai/install.sh | bash

On Windows, open PowerShell and enter:

irm https://claude.ai/install.ps1 | iex

Once installed, enter claude and follow the instructions to authenticate your account. Anthropic also offers Claude Code through the web, where projects can run on the company's cloud infrastructure.

Build your first app with Claude Code

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For your first project, I'd recommend building something small that you can actually use. A personalized daily planner is a great place to start because it doesn't require external services or complicated software.

Select your project folder and enter the following prompt:

Build me a personal daily planner that runs in my web browser. Include a to-do list, three daily priorities, a habit tracker and a notes section. Give it a clean, modern design and automatically save my progress locally. Use plain HTML, CSS and JavaScript without external dependencies. Explain how to open the finished app.

Claude should begin working on your project, creating the files necessary to make it function.

Once it's finished, ask Claude to open or preview the app. You can continue refining your creation with conversational instructions such as "Add dark mode," "Make the text bigger" or "Add a button to reset my daily tasks."

You don't have to get your initial prompt perfect. Building with Claude Code is an ongoing conversation, and some of the best features might come from ideas you have after seeing the first version.

5 things to try with Claude Code

1. Build a personalized budget tracker

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You can create a dashboard that tracks expenses, calculates monthly savings and displays spending by category and even tailor it to your household instead of adapting to someone else's budgeting system.



Try the prompt: Build me a personalized household budget tracker that runs in my web browser. Include monthly income, recurring bills, everyday expenses and savings goals. Automatically calculate how much money I have left each month and display spending by category using interactive charts. Let me add, edit and delete expenses, customize spending categories and track my progress toward savings goals. Give it a clean, modern design and save my data locally so it stays private. Explain how to open and use the finished app.

2. Create your own website

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Build a personal portfolio, small-business website or blog. Describe the colors, layout and features you want, then refine the design as you go.

Try the prompt: Build me a professional personal portfolio website with a clean, modern design, a warm color palette and easy navigation. Include a homepage, an About Me section, a gallery of my work and a contact page. Make it mobile-friendly and easy to update. Use placeholder text and images that I can replace with my own content. Explain how to preview the website and publish it online when I'm ready.

3. Make a meal-planning app

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Create a weekly dinner planner that generates a shopping list based on your selections. You could even add a feature that rotates your family's favorite meals.

Try the prompt: Build me a weekly meal-planning app that lets me plan dinners from Monday through Sunday and automatically generates a grocery shopping list based on my selections. Include a recipe library where I can save my family's favorite meals, customize serving sizes and rotate meals to avoid repetition. Organize the shopping list by grocery store department and let me check off items as I shop. Give it a clean, colorful, mobile-friendly design and save my meal plans locally. Explain how to open and use the finished app.

4. Organize your computer

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Ask Claude to develop a tool that identifies duplicate files, categorizes downloads or renames photos. Start with copies of your files and ask Claude to preview its proposed changes.

Try this prompt: Build me a file organization tool that identifies duplicate files, sorts downloads into folders by file type and renames photos by date. Start with a test folder containing copies of my files. Preview all proposed changes and ask for my approval before moving, renaming or deleting anything.

5. Build a custom game

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From personalized trivia games to interactive math quizzes for your kids, Claude Code can help you create something entertaining without downloading a game development platform.



Try this prompt: Build me an interactive trivia game that runs in my web browser. Include customizable categories such as animals, science, movies and math, with three difficulty levels suitable for kids and adults. Give players multiple-choice questions, immediate feedback, a running score and fun animations for correct answers. Include a multiplayer mode so family members can compete against each other. Make the design colorful, mobile-friendly and easy to navigate. Let me add my own trivia questions and explain how to open and play the finished game.

Three Claude Code tips every beginner should know

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Start with Plan Mode. Claude Code can outline its approach before modifying your project. This gives you an opportunity to review what it's proposing and make adjustments before it starts building.

Be careful with permissions. Claude Code can modify files and execute commands. I recommend using manual approval settings when you're getting started. Never authorize an action you don't understand, and keep backups of important files.

Ask Claude to test its work. Once your project is finished, ask Claude to check for errors, test every button and make sure everything functions as expected. AI-generated software can contain bugs, even when it looks polished.

Final thoughts

What makes Claude Code a lot of fun is that you can simply explain what you want and it will create it. Even if you've never coded at all or have no idea what writing code even looks like, you can build your own software.



Just start slow and think about a small frustration in your everyday life that an app or website might be able to fix. You might be surprised by what you can build with a few well-written prompts.

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