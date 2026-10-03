Can you guess the ‘90s movie from just a piece of its poster? See how much you remember from this iconic decade
Only a true classic movie fan can get all 10
The 1990s gave us some seriously unforgettable movies. From huge blockbusters and sci-fi adventures to cozy favorites and iconic thrillers, it was a decade packed with films that are still instantly recognizable today. But how well do you remember the posters? For this quiz, I’ve taken 10 of the biggest and most well-known movies of the '90s and zoomed right into their posters.
Your job is simple: Look closely at each image and see if you can work out which movie it belongs to. Some should be easy to spot, while others might require you to think back to the original poster, remember a familiar face or recognize a tiny visual clue. So, put your memory to the test and see how many you can identify.
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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