Can you guess the ‘90s movie from just a piece of its poster? See how much you remember from this iconic decade

The 1990s gave us some seriously unforgettable movies. From huge blockbusters and sci-fi adventures to cozy favorites and iconic thrillers, it was a decade packed with films that are still instantly recognizable today. But how well do you remember the posters? For this quiz, I’ve taken 10 of the biggest and most well-known movies of the '90s and zoomed right into their posters.

Your job is simple: Look closely at each image and see if you can work out which movie it belongs to. Some should be easy to spot, while others might require you to think back to the original poster, remember a familiar face or recognize a tiny visual clue. So, put your memory to the test and see how many you can identify.

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”

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