Halloween might be over, but that hasn't stopped the best streaming services from loading up their platforms with spooky treats, and Hulu is getting in on the fun this weekend with a new slasher. For those with iron guts, there's no reason for you not to keep catching up on new horror movies.

If you're not ready for the Sunday Scaries to leave just yet, at least one of my Hulu picks for the weekend ahead should frighten you. "Heart Eyes" is a 2025 slasher that looks to tip its mask to Ghostface, promising both chills, gore and comedy.

You also need to check out "The Banshees of Inisherin." Set in 1923 as the Irish Civil War is ending, it focuses on two old pals who suddenly end their friendship, much to the befuddled annoyance of Colin Farrell's diary farmer. For my money, it should have won Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. And if you're in the mood for prehistoric sharks trying to munch on Jason Statham, "Meg 2: The Trench" has that particular itch scratched.

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Those three flicks should keep you busy over the weekend. But if you're craving even more streaming options, check out our roundup of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ this month.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (2023)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy/Drama

What's it about? A tremendous period tragicomedy that received nine Oscar nominations back in 2023. It reunites director Martin McDonagh with Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell after the trio’s sensational work on 2008’s "In Bruges." Instead of dealing with disillusioned hitmen, “The Banshees of Inisherin" focuses on the breakup of two old pals, Pádraic Súilleabháin (Gleeson) and Colm Doherty, as the Irish Civil War is ending. The sudden breakup comes with a twist, though. Every time the bemused Colm attempts to reconcile with Pádraic, the latter will cut a finger off his own left hand. Quite awkward, when your teeny rural village only has one pub.

Why you need to watch it: Farrell plays a form of dim-witted grief brilliantly in this touching, frequently funny tale about what happens when the spark fizzles from a friendship. Gleeson is equally good as the local grump who just wants to be left alone to work on his music, while Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also impress in this exquisitely shot movie. Ireland has rarely looked prettier on screen.

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Watch "The Banshees of Inisherin" on Hulu now

‘Meg 2: The Trench’ (2023)

Meg 2: The Trench - New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

What's it about? Have a wild guess. If you guessed “super-dumb giant killer shark sequel?” You nailed it. Set five years after scientists unearthed an extinct prehistoric Megalodon, we’re reunited with Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) as he helps fight environmental crimes from his underwater Mana One facility. Alongside his late wife’s brother Jiuming Zhang (Wu Jing) and his best pal James “Mac” Mackreides (Cliff Curtis), Jonas’ team dive into the Mariana Trench in submersibles to track multiple Megs. Not only do they find the sharks, but they also stumble upon an illegal mining operation down in those deadly depths.

Why you need to watch it: It’s a Stath flick with multiple 80-foot sharks. End of. Oh, and one of the Megs has been trained this time. They even gave her a name: “Haiqi the Meg”. Cute. Alright, it’s clearly dumb as a box of rocks, but there are some fun set pieces in here, including an epic third-act fight involving a colossal octopus. Though the dinosaur opening scene makes my inner “Jurassic Park” fanboy cry, it’s a heck of a lot of fun.

Watch "Meg 2: The Trench" on Hulu now

'Heart Eyes' (2025)

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror/Comedy

What's it about? A slasher that mixes both giggles and garroting, which makes sense, seeing as this is from the producers of the “Scream” franchise. The titular Heart Eyes Killer might not exactly be the new Ghostface, but at least his M.O. is memorable: every Valentine’s Day in Seattle, the unhinged HEK will bump off a romantic couple. Clearly someone took not getting any cards on Feb. 14 very badly. After the killer catches a pair of platonic co-workers staging a kiss, the definitely not lovers are forced to run for their lives.

Why you need to watch it: It’s obviously not in the original “Scream’s” league, but “Heart Eyes” is a fun enough slasher with a fairly fresh premise. As bewildered (and also petrified) co-workers on the run from a Valentine-obsessed killer, both Ally McCabe and Mason Gooding display effective comedic (and terrified) chops.

Stream “Heart Eyes” on Hulu starting November 8

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