Everyone hated this disaster thriller when it came out. They were wrong

I'm a sucker for a disaster flick. Admittedly, these films get notoriously bad ratings from audiences and poor reviews from critics. But I can't resist a movie where the wildest weather-based problems slam into our little blue-and-green planet, causing absolute chaos — with the solution to save us all discovered by just a handful of people. The high stakes and overdone special effects make these films the ultimate popcorn flick experience.

One of my absolute favorites in the genre is "2012." Released in 2009, the movie spotlights a single family struggling to find safety as the world literally collapses around them. Directed by disaster-movie master Roland Emmerich (also known for "The Day After Tomorrow"), the film balances destruction with a generous dose of camp.

Starring John Cusack and Amanda Peet, this movie reaches peak popcorn-flick status by leaning into its sheer scale. It delivers maximum spectacle, high-octane thrills and standard apocalyptic tropes turned up to 11. And you can take it all in right now on Hulu.

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What is '2012' about?

The film opens in India, where scientist Dr. Adrian Helmsley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) learns from fellow researcher Satnam Tsurutani (Jimi Mistry) that massive solar flares are unleashing rare neutrinos that heat up the Earth's core. Adrian rushes back to Washington, D.C., to convince White House Chief of Staff Carl Anheuser (Oliver Platt) that a massive geological emergency is underway. Soon, President Thomas Wilson (Danny Glover) secretly convenes world leaders to build massive escape arks, selling seats to the ultra-wealthy for millions while keeping the public completely in the dark.

2012 Trailer #2 - YouTube Watch On

Fast-forward to the year 2012: Struggling writer Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) heads out on a camping trip to Yellowstone with his kids, Lilly and Noah. Finding the park cordoned off by the military, Jackson briefly encounters Dr. Helmsley before running into Charlie Frost (Woody Harrelson), an eccentric conspiracy theorist running a wild radio show. Charlie reveals the secret plot by world leaders to flee on hidden arks, a theory that sounds totally insane until a catastrophic earthquake strikes, proving him terrifyingly correct.

Jackson races home, gathers his kids, his ex-wife Kate (Amanda Peet), and her new husband, Gordon (Tom McCarthy), and makes a mad dash for an airplane. As highways, skyscrapers, and entire cities collapse around them, the film's jaw-dropping special effects take off. From there, Jackson is determined to navigate the armageddon to keep his family alive, leaving one big question: How can an ordinary family secure a spot on escape arks built strictly for the world's elite?

Why I recommend you stream '2012'

Everything about "2012" is gloriously over the top. Emmerich manages to squeeze virtually every imaginable natural disaster into a single runtime, unleashing catastrophic volcanoes, towering tsunamis, and world-splitting earthquakes. The special effects render the sheer scale of the destruction in shockingly vivid detail.

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The performances hold up surprisingly well against the ridiculous premise and far-fetched science. John Cusack, Amanda Peet, and the young actors perfectly capture how ordinary people would react to total cataclysm. Cusack has always excelled at playing an everyday guy thrown into extraordinary circumstances, and he brings that signature grounded charm here.

(Image credit: Alamy)

The shifting perspectives also keep the hefty two-and-a-half-hour runtime moving at a breakneck pace. High-level political drama is constantly juxtaposed with visually stunning sequences of iconic landmarks across Europe and the United States being completely leveled. Danny Glover is exceptionally grounded as President Wilson, bringing genuine gravity and warmth to a leader who refuses to abandon his people.

Despite its length, "2012" is well worth the ride if you love disaster cinema or simply want a big-budget movie where you can turn your brain off and enjoy the spectacle. It’s no more far-fetched than your average blockbuster action or sci-fi film. If you're the type of viewer who insists on strict scientific accuracy, you might find yourself rolling your eyes. But if you don't mind the laws of physics being stretched for pure, unadulterated entertainment, this is one blockbuster you shouldn't miss.

Stream "2012" on Hulu

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