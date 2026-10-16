Halloween season can’t all be scary movies and gorging on candy corn. You have to pace yourselves, people. While the best streaming services are rightly serving up all sorts of gore-fests and spooky chillers, I’ve only picked one ghostly movie from my trio of Hulu choices for your streaming consideration this weekend.

While you should definitely check out a bunch of new horror movies before the end of the month, I urge you to give my Hulu picks a watch first. And honestly, I shouldn’t need to twist your arm too much, considering two of my choices are all-time greats.

“Die Hard” is one of my favorite action movies ever, and you don't need to wait until Christmas to partake in its festive thrills. “Ghostbusters” is obviously more seasonally appropriate, and it’s a fellow timeless ‘80s masterpiece I’ll never tire of watching. Lastly, I suggest you stream “The Hunger Games” franchise. The first four sci-fi hits are now all on Hulu ahead of the latest prequel instalment heading to theaters next month.

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These movies should keep you thoroughly glued to your TV this weekend, and once you’ve busted out your proton pack and dusted off your best bloodied tank top, you can sift through everything new to Hulu and Disney+ this month.

'The Hunger Games' Saga (2012-2023)

The Hunger Games (2012 Movie) - Official Theatrical Trailer - Jennifer Lawrence & Liam Hemsworth - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dystopian sci-fi

What’s it about? This four-part franchise has since been followed up by a 2023 prequel, with another entry on the way next month. Focusing on the tense, life-or-death struggles of young Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), our heroine takes her sister’s place in the titular “Hunger Games”. As the saga ticks along, the stakes ratchet up, with Katniss leading a full-blown rebellion against the oppressive high society forces who want to keep the impoverished in their place.

Why you need to watch it: Now is the perfect time to catch up on this sci-fi saga, with the second prequel entry “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hitting cinemas on November 26. The franchise that made J-Law a star is well worth revisiting thanks to its tight action, winning cast and first-class costumes.

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Stream "The Hunger Games" on Hulu now

'Die Hard' (1988)

Die Hard | 30th Anniversary Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action/Thriller

What’s it about? Wisecracking yet hardnosed NYC detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) attends a party on Christmas Eve in L.A. to try and reconcile with his wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia). Annoyingly for poor John, he barely gets time to finish his eggnog before Nakatomi Plaza is invaded by European terrorists, who promptly take everyone hostage… sans McClane. Led by the charismatic Hans Gruber (the late, great Alan Rickman), John must outwit these armed thieves with the outside help of good-natured cop Al Powell (Reginald VelJohnson).

Why you need to watch it: Look, it’s definitely a Christmas movie, okay? Just because we’re a while away from Santa’s big day doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check out this action classic this weekend. Heck, we might be dealing with the best actioner ever made. The critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes would certainly have it in the conversation, where Bruce Willis’ finest moment holds a sterling 94% approval rating.

Watch "Die Hard" on Hulu now

'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Ghostbusters (1984) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy/Horror

What’s it about? An all-time ‘80s masterpiece. When three parapsychology professors Dr. Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), and Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) lose their jobs at a university in New York, they swiftly set up a paranormal investigation agency. Thus the titular “Ghostbusters” are born. After catching a ghost in a library and getting thoroughly slimmed by a certain glutenous green ghoul, our heroes face more deadly challenges in the form of Gozer, a malevolent Sumerian god.

Why you need to watch it: Hoo-boy does bustin’ ever make me feel good. That iconic Ray Parker Jr. banger! Crossing the streams! Stay Puft’s rampage through downtown NYC! Who needs Godzilla when we’ve got a 100-foot-tall marshmallow man on the loose. Filled with iconic lines and with star turns from Murray, Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver, ‘80s movies don’t come anymore iconic. Just don’t mention “Ghostbusters 2”.

Watch "Ghostbusters" on Hulu now

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