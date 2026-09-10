3 new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (Sept. 11-13)

Hulu is an excellent choice for building your next weekend movie marathon. The streaming service regularly adds both originals and classics to its library. Plus, because it's owned by Disney, it's the home for new releases from several Disney-owned studios. It even has deals with some other studios to get new releases before any other service, whether they're produced by Disney or not.

This weekend, I'm starting with a pair of A24 movies. "Heretic" is a creepy horror movie with a killer Hugh Grant performance. But it might not be as eerie as "The Green Knight," though making a weird movie is nothing new for director David Lowery, as those who saw "Mother Mary" this year can attest. Finally, give "Together Together" a watch this weekend. It's a quirky comedy-drama that borders on rom-com and got rave reviews from fans and critics alike when it came out earlier this decade.

So, here are the three new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year, and has already seen over 35 new releases this year.

'Heretic' (2024)

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological horror movie

What's it about? "Heretic" stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as two Mormon missionaries who think they've hit the jackpot when they arrive at the home of Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant). He initially expresses interest in their faith, only to reveal he's really interested in questioning it. Because he thinks he's already found god.

Why you need to watch it: I love this movie. Or, more accurately, I love Hugh Grant's performance in it. He's an incredible horror villain, despite only using his words and a locked door as his weapons of choice for most of the film. The movie doesn't quite stick the landing, but the journey is more than worth it.

Watch "Heretic" on Hulu now

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'The Green Knight' (2021)

The Green Knight | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dark fantasy adventure movie

What's it about? "The Green Knight" is adapted from the 14th-century poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight." In this tale, Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) answers the challenge of the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) and takes the mysterious figure's head with Excalibur. But to his surprise, the Knight rises, grabs his severed head and declares that Gawain must now meet him in a year's time to receive the same blow in return.

Why you need to watch it: This movie is trippy. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes it involves a seriously intense encounter with Joel Edgerton. But it's undeniably beautifully crafted. So if you've never seen "The Green Knight" before, now is your chance.

Watch "The Dark Knight" on Hulu now

'Together Together' (2021)

TOGETHER TOGETHER | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy-drama movie

What's it about? "Together Together" stars Ed Helms as Matt. He's in his forties and decidedly alone, so he hires Anna (Patti Harrison) to be the surrogate who carries his child. It's a strictly transactional relationship, but one that becomes complicated as the two find themselves unable to stop becoming friends with each other.

Why you should watch it: This movie flirts with being a rom-com just enough to build some tension, but never fully commits itself to romance. This film is, at its core, about platonic friendship instead. Just, in this instance, the platonic friends are having a child together.

Watch "Together Together" on Hulu now

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