<a id="elk-f5e38bec-90e8-11f1-8ef7-7331e0ae02ec"></a><h2 id="spotify-browser-down-2">Spotify Browser down</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-f5e38c5a-90e8-11f1-b5f3-b1498992f059"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1906px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:47.90%;"><img id="9E7ZXmPBbeNXzSEmRdYJpe" name="Screenshot 2026-08-05 090910" alt="Spotify outage 8-5-26" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/9E7ZXmPBbeNXzSEmRdYJpe.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1906" height="913" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down Detector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-a8617256-9031-11f1-b62a-27c69d1e9548">I was able to login to the browser version of Spotify but can't do anything once I get in.</p><p>I currently get a something is wrong message. Reloading the page doesn't do anything.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-a8617256-9031-11f1-b62a-27c69d1e9548-2">The mobile app seems to be working better but it's very slow and takes awhile to respond to my inputs.</p>