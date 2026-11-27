The day itself is here and the Black Friday deals are going strong. And this is one of my favorites. Right now, the brand-spanking-new Beats 360 — only released two months ago — are $100 off at Walmart.

I'm Pete, reviews editor here at Tom's Guide. My team of expert reviewers and I test a heck of a lot of headphones. It's not often we see waterproofed over ears — unlike earbuds, waterproofing full headphones isn't an easy thing to do.

The Beats 360 are IPX4-rated, which means they're fully water- and sweatproofed, making these, in my opinion, the absolute best headphones for gym-goers.

Beats 360: was $349 now $249 at Walmart With IPX4 water- and sweatproofing, plus replaceable earcup and headband pads, the Beats 360 are the ultimate over ear headphones for working out. Despite only being released a couple of months ago, they're already $100 at Walmart.

We gave these headphones four stars in our Beats 360 review, and I get why. Although I didn't review them personally, I actually had my own set for around a month, so I took them for a spin.

I was genuinely surprised by how good these cans sounded. I've seen reports online of the drivers making a hissing noise due to a QC issue, but I didn't experience that at all. The sound was fairly spacious for over ears, with that trademark Beats bass boost. As an iPhone user, I also appreciated that (as an Apple product) the Beats 360 offer that AirPods-esque Apple ecosystem experience. You control the headphones via settings rather than an app, and your connection switches devices with you.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Our running expert Nick Harris-Fry also took the Beats 360 on a 10 mile run. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Best of all, though, I loved how these headphones performed for their primary intended purpose: working out. You can swap the ear and headband cushions, which is great for customizing them to your liking. My test set came with a set of comfy plush pads, but I chose to stick with the default breathable pads for working out. The best benefit of replacement pads though, is that if they get gross from sweat, you can swap them out.

The Beats 360 are also IPX4 rated. This means they have no dust or sand protection, but are fully water and sweat-resistant. This is rare on headphones, which are notoriously difficult to waterproof. The only other headphones we've tested recently with IP ratings are the Nothing Headphone (a), which are only IP52 (so better dustproofed but less water resistant) and the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95... which cost like $1,200.

Our running expert Nick Harris-Fry also took the Beats 360 on a 10-mile run, summing up his experience with: "If you love over-ear headphones, these are the best for running I’ve tried." So this deal is definitely one for all the fitness fanatics out there.