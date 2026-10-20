I just discovered an iPhone and Android hi-res music streaming app — and it's completely free, no ads, no subscription
What's the catch, right? Seemingly none... just Audiophile.fm
Audiophile.fm will be everywhere soon — mark my words. First reported by TechRadar, Audiophile.fm is a free radio station aggregator with tons of music from all over the world.
The music streaming app is completely free to use; you don't need to make an account, and there are no in-app ads. The app features tons of lossless radio stations: you can choose from any, listen for as long as you want, and there's no limit to how many times you can switch. Surely there's a catch here?
Not as far as I can see. Bojan Vidanovic started making the platform in 2024 when he wanted an easier way to find lossless radio stations. Enter Audiophile.fm, a good-looking radio station aggregator app streaming FLAC files.
Lossless radio stations
Naturally, as a radio station, you can't manually choose songs. There's (hopefully) a human DJ choosing them for you, depending on the station itself. As soon as I opened the app, a station called "High Fi Dream Radio" caught my eye. It played Hot Chip, DIIV, and Jazzy, three artists I love and have listened to for years.
You can also add stations to your favorites, so you can easily find them again should you close the app without noting down the name.
As soon as you like a station, the app recommends more. After adding "High Fi Dream Radio" to my favorites, Audiophile.fm suggested "Cro Radio Wave", which was playing the Marias — another band I love.
Each station lists its genres, so I can also see at a glance if it'll suit my tastes. Open Sky Radio plays pop, rock, electronic, and dance, so I added that to my favorites, too.
Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching.
Don't mind if I do! It's like a musical smorgasbord of delights, only I don't have to lift a finger to find a new song. The DJs are doing the work for me.
(And, as far as I'm aware from my hour of listening, the DJs don't speak. Win!)
Artists still get paid
This isn't pirating — radio stations have licenses and royalty agreements with distribution partners and record labels. In the U.K., this would be something like PRS for Music. When I was a student, I sat on the committee of my student radio station. We paid PRS for Music for music rights, so these stations will do something similar.
Some of the radio stations operate in-stream ads, which are obviously unskippable, but the stations have to keep the lights on somehow.
So what's the catch?
As of right now, I don't see a catch. Naturally, you can't select songs yourself, but this is more of a music discovery platform than specific listening.
Developer Vidanovic says, "It’s funded by me at the moment, it was cheap at the beginning but now the costs are starting to mount." However, Vidanovic also confirmed, "The stations are free as this project."
Of course, it's not a completely finished project yet, and AirPlay and Google Cast aren't available. However, you can use Bluetooth earbuds, wired headphones, or bookshelf speakers.
Right now, I'm happy to keep discovering new tunes thanks to Audiophile.fm. You can download it on iOS 26 and later and Android.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide, focusing on reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista, she knows her way around a coffee machine, and as a music lover, she's constantly chipping away at her dream of having a multi-room home sound system. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.