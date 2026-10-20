I just discovered an iPhone and Android hi-res music streaming app — and it's completely free, no ads, no subscription

Audiophile.fm will be everywhere soon — mark my words. First reported by TechRadar, Audiophile.fm is a free radio station aggregator with tons of music from all over the world.

The music streaming app is completely free to use; you don't need to make an account, and there are no in-app ads. The app features tons of lossless radio stations: you can choose from any, listen for as long as you want, and there's no limit to how many times you can switch. Surely there's a catch here?

Not as far as I can see. Bojan Vidanovic started making the platform in 2024 when he wanted an easier way to find lossless radio stations. Enter Audiophile.fm, a good-looking radio station aggregator app streaming FLAC files.

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Lossless radio stations

(Image credit: Audiophile.fm / Tom's Guide)

Naturally, as a radio station, you can't manually choose songs. There's (hopefully) a human DJ choosing them for you, depending on the station itself. As soon as I opened the app, a station called "High Fi Dream Radio" caught my eye. It played Hot Chip, DIIV, and Jazzy, three artists I love and have listened to for years.

You can also add stations to your favorites, so you can easily find them again should you close the app without noting down the name.

As soon as you like a station, the app recommends more. After adding "High Fi Dream Radio" to my favorites, Audiophile.fm suggested "Cro Radio Wave", which was playing the Marias — another band I love.

Each station lists its genres, so I can also see at a glance if it'll suit my tastes. Open Sky Radio plays pop, rock, electronic, and dance, so I added that to my favorites, too.

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Don't mind if I do! It's like a musical smorgasbord of delights, only I don't have to lift a finger to find a new song. The DJs are doing the work for me.

(And, as far as I'm aware from my hour of listening, the DJs don't speak. Win!)

Artists still get paid

This isn't pirating — radio stations have licenses and royalty agreements with distribution partners and record labels. In the U.K., this would be something like PRS for Music. When I was a student, I sat on the committee of my student radio station. We paid PRS for Music for music rights, so these stations will do something similar.

Some of the radio stations operate in-stream ads, which are obviously unskippable, but the stations have to keep the lights on somehow.

So what's the catch?

As of right now, I don't see a catch. Naturally, you can't select songs yourself, but this is more of a music discovery platform than specific listening.

Developer Vidanovic says, "It’s funded by me at the moment, it was cheap at the beginning but now the costs are starting to mount." However, Vidanovic also confirmed, "The stations are free as this project."

Of course, it's not a completely finished project yet, and AirPlay and Google Cast aren't available. However, you can use Bluetooth earbuds, wired headphones, or bookshelf speakers.

Right now, I'm happy to keep discovering new tunes thanks to Audiophile.fm. You can download it on iOS 26 and later and Android.

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