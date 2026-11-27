Physical media is cool again and these are the turntable, cassette player, CD and vinyl deals you need to make the most of this Black Friday
A musical marvel
Happy Black Friday! There's nothing like rolling out of bed, making your way over to your turntable, carefully selecting a record for the day, and setting it to spin while you get ready for the day. It's my favorite part of my daily routine and sets me up for a great morning.
So, this Black Friday, I'm going to be extending my collection of vinyl, CDs and cassettes, along with the gadgets I use to listen to them in the best quality possible. Instead of wading through pages of tech sales, I've put my favorite options here for you to make the most of the best deals.
From Sony turntables with 40% off to Philips CD players with 18% off, there's something for everyone, whether you jive to cassettes like Quill from 'Guardians of the Galaxy', or want to make musical declarations like John Cusack in 'Say Anything'.
Quick links
- Tomashi Portable Cassette Player: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
- RM1 Vertical CD Player: was $159 now $127 @ Amazon
- Philips Portable Boombox: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon
- Sony Bluetooth Turntable: was $398 now $238 @ Amazon
Black Friday media player deals
This Tomashi Portable Cassette Player is the perfect option if you want to listen to any old cassettes you've dug out of the attic, or any collector's items from your favorite artists. It's an incredibly interesting way of listening to music as you get the nostalgic crackle everyone loves. This player features a USB-C charging port and an earphone jack for music playback, and has Bluetooth capabilities for wireless listening. You can get the player in white, yellow, green, or purple, so you can show off your personality.
The Syitren Vertical CD Player is a great way to display your CDs while you listen to them. You can watch the disc spin through the window while you play, making it a piece of home decor. The player doesn't have a built-in speaker but has Bluetooth compatibility, so you can use it with any speaker you like, or plug in headphones to the 3.5mm aux output.
The Philips Portable Boombox is the answer to stereo sound for your cassettes and CDs. It also has a built-in FM tuner, so you can listen to the radio too. The wireless Bluetooth connectivity means this is the boombox that can do it all. I used to have a stereo just like this, and I think I'm going to get my hands on another so I can enjoy the old CDs I've been hoarding over the years.
This minimalistic turntable from Sony is the easiest way to put your records on. You can connect wirelessly to speakers, headphones or soundbars, and even use a wired connection if you like. The transparent dust cover will ensure your turntable and record are protected from dust, while still letting you see the spinning in action.
Best cassette deals
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1: was $24 now $21 @ Amazon
- Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter: was $24 now $17 @ Amazon
- Brightside by The Lumineers: was $13 now $11 @ Amazon
Best CD deals
- Bewitched: The Goddess Edition by Laufey: was $14 now $11 @ Amazon
- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love: was $13 now $11 @ Amazon
- In Between Dreams by Jack Johnson: was $13 now $6 @ Amazon
Best vinyl deals
- The Bends by Radiohead: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon
- Rumours by Fleetwood Mac: was $27 now $20 @ Amazon
- Midnights by Taylor Swift: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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