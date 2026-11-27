Happy Black Friday! There's nothing like rolling out of bed, making your way over to your turntable, carefully selecting a record for the day, and setting it to spin while you get ready for the day. It's my favorite part of my daily routine and sets me up for a great morning.

So, this Black Friday, I'm going to be extending my collection of vinyl, CDs and cassettes, along with the gadgets I use to listen to them in the best quality possible. Instead of wading through pages of tech sales, I've put my favorite options here for you to make the most of the best deals.

From Sony turntables with 40% off to Philips CD players with 18% off, there's something for everyone, whether you jive to cassettes like Quill from 'Guardians of the Galaxy', or want to make musical declarations like John Cusack in 'Say Anything'.

Black Friday media player deals

Save 15% Tomashi Portable Cassette Player: was $69.99 now $59.49 at Amazon This Tomashi Portable Cassette Player is the perfect option if you want to listen to any old cassettes you've dug out of the attic, or any collector's items from your favorite artists. It's an incredibly interesting way of listening to music as you get the nostalgic crackle everyone loves. This player features a USB-C charging port and an earphone jack for music playback, and has Bluetooth capabilities for wireless listening. You can get the player in white, yellow, green, or purple, so you can show off your personality.

Syitren RM1 Vertical CD Player: was $159 now $127 at Amazon The Syitren Vertical CD Player is a great way to display your CDs while you listen to them. You can watch the disc spin through the window while you play, making it a piece of home decor. The player doesn't have a built-in speaker but has Bluetooth compatibility, so you can use it with any speaker you like, or plug in headphones to the 3.5mm aux output.

Philips Portable Boombox : was $169 now $139 at Amazon The Philips Portable Boombox is the answer to stereo sound for your cassettes and CDs. It also has a built-in FM tuner, so you can listen to the radio too. The wireless Bluetooth connectivity means this is the boombox that can do it all. I used to have a stereo just like this, and I think I'm going to get my hands on another so I can enjoy the old CDs I've been hoarding over the years.

Sony PS-LX3BT Wireless Turntable: was $398 now $238 at Amazon This minimalistic turntable from Sony is the easiest way to put your records on. You can connect wirelessly to speakers, headphones or soundbars, and even use a wired connection if you like. The transparent dust cover will ensure your turntable and record are protected from dust, while still letting you see the spinning in action.

Best cassette deals

Best CD deals