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I’ve found the best Black Friday PS5 deals LIVE including DualSense controllers, console stock updates and games from $9
The best PS5 Black Friday deals for every budget
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
The PlayStation 5 is on everyone's list right now thanks to the juggernaut release of Grand Theft Auto 6, but finding a console can be tricky. Now the PS5 Black Friday deals are live, and I'm going to be tracking any and all price drops across Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop and, of course, PlayStation Direct.
Away from the consoles themselves, I'll also be watching out for the best savings on accessories and games. In fact, you can already get PS5 games starting from as little as $9. So now's the time to upgrade your library ahead of the holidays.
One last thing: you can bag a brand new PS5 DualSense controller for just $54 at Amazon right now. Considering the price of gaming is skyrocketing this year, a 28% saving on Sony's excellent pad is well worth taking advantage of.
We'll be keeping this page updated throughout the day, so make sure to keep it bookmarked and follow along. Here are the best Black Friday PS5 deals you can buy right now.
PS5 Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- Shop all PS5 accessories/games at Amazon
- Elden Ring: was $49 now $15 @ Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- PS5 Pulse Explore earbuds: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $219 now $156 @ Amazon
- PlayStation Portal bundle: was $329 now $294 @ Walmart
- PS5 Slim Digital (refurbished): $499 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 (refurbished): $519 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim (refurbished): $549 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim Digital: $599 @ GameStop
Editor's Picks
PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.
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Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5, and really takes advantage of the console's full next-gen capabilities.
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If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.
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Housemarque's challenging, procedurally generated third-person roguelike shooter is still one of the PS5's best games, and if you've yet to play it, it's a bargain at this price. The game sees you taking the reins as Selene Vassos, a pilot who crash-lands on an ever-changing world home to tons of dangerous alien lifeforms. Equip yourself with strange weapons and abilities and explore the ever-changing map one loop at a time.
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Stellar Blade is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game in the best spirit of the genre. It takes full advantage of the PS5's horsepower and serves up thrilling combat sequences and an engaging story. The graphics aren't half bad-looking, either.
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Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization.
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Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.
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Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price.
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The Razer Raiju V3 Pro's TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via Windows and/or mobile software.
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The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. This model is the base PS5 Slim, now the cheapest PS5 available. It comes with an 825GB SSD.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
NO GTA 6 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS… YET
There’s a good chance you’ve picked up a PS5 console just to play Grand Theft Auto 6, and we don’t blame you - Rockstar has (somehow) outdone itself with its crime epic set in Leonida.
Still, if you haven’t picked it up yet but have been pulled in by its allure, you might be wondering if you can find a deal. Sadly, that’s not the case right now.
It’s still $79.99 for a code in the box, although Amazon will let you pay in instalments.
- GTA 6 on PS5: now $79.99 @ Amazon
Marvel's Wolverine is down to $49
Here's a game that divides the team at Tom's Guide. Some of us love it, some of us...not so much. The consensus is that it's no Spider-Man, but is still an entertaining and cinematic title with the typical graphical flair you'd expect from developer Insomniac Games.
Naturally, as a tentpole title it's been pricey up to now — but with $20 off for Black Friday, it's a much more tempting prospect if you haven't picked it up yet. Just be warned, it's extremely violent.
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
Welcome to our PS5 Black Friday live blog!
Happy Black Friday! Welcome to our live blog covering all things PS5. We're going to be keeping track of discounts across consoles, games and accessories all day to help save you time and money.
Let's start at the beginning: the console. The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's likely at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. If you want the cheapest model available, you can grab the base PS5 Slim for $599 at GameStop. It comes with an 825GB SSD.
- Sony PS5 Slim (digital): $599 at GameStop
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