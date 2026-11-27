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Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE! Today's the best day of the year to shop console bundles, games and accessories
I'm hand-picking today's best Nintendo Black Friday deals
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Black Friday deals are officially HERE! It's the biggest day of the year for Nintendo savings and tons of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are pouring in. I have five years of experience tracking price drops as my day job, and nine years of experience as a Switch fan in my free time, so I'm here to cut out the garbage and share the deals that are actually worth it — live and right to the minute.
Today, I recommend picking up the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $50 off. It's simply the best way to save and get a console for the holiday season, and it's significantly cheaper than both the Xbox and PS5. Meanwhile, the controller I use myself, the GameSir Super Nova is on sale for $35. It's better (and cheaper) than Nintendo's controllers because it has Hall Effect thumbsticks, meaning it won't wear out over time and develop drift.
Don't go anywhere, as my colleagues and I will be here for the rest of Black Friday bringing you the Nintendo Switch deals you can't miss.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 [Top Pick!]
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle & Sparks of Hope: was $14 now $9
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- NBA 2K27: was $69 now $29
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $46
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2: was $69 now $48
- Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69 now $49
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals
Nintendo's Black Friday sale has arrived! For $499, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's an $87 saving compared to purchasing each item individually. The deal also brings the bundle back to its original launch price, before the Switch 2's price increase. While it's not a brand-new discount, it's still a pretty compelling offer, particularly when you consider the rising prices of competing consoles like the PS5 and Xbox.
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Don't miss the savings on this gaming headset. In our Turtle Beach Airlite Fit review, we loved this headset's ultra-comfortable design, its great sound quality, and its flip-to-mute mic. Better yet, we loved the affordable price, which has just got even better thanks to this deal.
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The GameSir Super Nova is one of the cheapest controllers featuring Hall Effect triggers and thumbsticks, both of which lend you an edge in gaming. Compatible with a range of devices, the Super Nova boasts great gaming performance and it comes with a charging dock. It’s competitively priced and its companion software is user-friendly too. We rank it as the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller for shoppers on a budget.
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The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans.
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Switch 2 owners can save and expand their console's storage with a 24% discount on this 512GB SanDisk microSD card.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
This is the one Nintendo Switch deal you should buy today...
If you only buy one Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal today, it should be this. The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is on sale for £499 and this $50 discount brings it back down to its original, non-hike launch price. From my research of Amazon's rankings, it's the best selling deal in the video games category today. So if you want it, don't hang around. It might not be available for much longer!
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon
Welcome!
Hello to all the Nintendo Switch fans out there! Today is Black Friday! It's been a long, long wait for the day to finally arrive, but it's here. Today is the best day of the year by far to shop Nintendo Switch console bundles, games, accessories and everything in between. I'll be here for the rest of the day bringing you updates on the best deals, so don't go anywhere.
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