Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals 2026 (Image credit: Amazon) Staff picked deals:

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Black Friday deals are officially HERE! It's the biggest day of the year for Nintendo savings and tons of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are pouring in. I have five years of experience tracking price drops as my day job, and nine years of experience as a Switch fan in my free time, so I'm here to cut out the garbage and share the deals that are actually worth it — live and right to the minute.

Today, I recommend picking up the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $50 off. It's simply the best way to save and get a console for the holiday season, and it's significantly cheaper than both the Xbox and PS5. Meanwhile, the controller I use myself, the GameSir Super Nova is on sale for $35. It's better (and cheaper) than Nintendo's controllers because it has Hall Effect thumbsticks, meaning it won't wear out over time and develop drift.

Don't go anywhere, as my colleagues and I will be here for the rest of Black Friday bringing you the Nintendo Switch deals you can't miss.

Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals

Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo's Black Friday sale has arrived! For $499, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's an $87 saving compared to purchasing each item individually. The deal also brings the bundle back to its original launch price, before the Switch 2's price increase. While it's not a brand-new discount, it's still a pretty compelling offer, particularly when you consider the rising prices of competing consoles like the PS5 and Xbox. Read more Read less ▼