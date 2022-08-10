Where to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Specs Price: from $1,799

OS: Android 12L

Display (Main): 7.6-inch AMOLED (2176 x 1812)

Display (Cover): 6.2-inch AMOLED (2316 x 904)

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB

Rear cameras: 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (f/2.4)

Cover camera: 10MP (f/2.2)

Under display camera: 4MP (f/1.8)

Battery: 4,400mAh

Size (closed): 6.1 x 2.6 x 0.55-0.62 inches

Size (open): 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.21 inches

Weight: 9.2 ounces

Colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (Samsnung.com only)

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are now live. Announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is looking to dethrone its predecessor as the best foldable phone on the market.

Priced at $1,799, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't the most affordable Android phone we've seen. However, there are a handful of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder deals that can help you save on your purchase. Samsung, for instance, is taking up to $1,000 off unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders with eligible trade-in. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade and a $200 Samsung credit.

As for hardware, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz adaptive main screen, 6.2-inch (2316 x 904) AMOLED 120Hz adaptive cover screen, and a new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU. The phone has also been upgraded with a new 50MP wide lens. It's also the first phone to ship with Android 12L, which is Google's special version of Android for large-screen phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige. You can also get the phone in Burgundy via Samsung's website. It's rated IPX8 water resistant, which means it can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Here are all the retailers that have Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders live today. The phone will be widely available starting August 26.

Where to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 4

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Free storage upgrade + $200 credit: If you're looking for the most freebies, you'll want to preorder at Samsung. You'll get a free storage upgrade, $200 Samsung credit, and free phone cover. Additionally, you'll get a $300 Samsung credit when you bundle Buds2 Pro and Watch5 or Watch5 Pro with your Z Fold 4. These exclusive deals are available for a limited time only.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,000 off with trade-in of any Galaxy phone. The trade-in phone can be from any year and in any condition. Additionally, if you preorder you'll also get a free storage upgrade (512GB for the price of the 256GB).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders have started at Verizon. The carrier is offering up to $800 off with trade-in of your old/damaged phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Verizon is also offering up to $800 off a second Fold 4 when you buy one with select 5G unlimited plans.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4: for $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is now offering unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders. However, there's currently no freebie or incentive — meaning you'll pay full price.