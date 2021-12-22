This 55-inch 4K Fire TV deal is just $299 and ships in time for Christmas

Believe it or not, but there are still plenty of last-minute Christmas gifts you can get delivered in time for Christmas. One of the most shocking deals we've seen today happens to come from Amazon and Best Buy.

Currently, Amazon has the Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale for $299.99. This is one of the best last-minute TV deals you can buy right now. Best Buy offers the same price with 2-day shipping.

If you want a big-screen TV on the cheap, Amazon has the Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale. The TV offers HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Best Buy offers the same price with 2-day shipping.

The Insignia F30 model line is one of our favorite Fire TVs, thanks to the full-featured and responsive Fire TV OS. In addition to having Alexa baked into the TV, and available for voice control through a microphone-equipped remote, you'll also get all of the major streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV plus, HBO Max and many more. And that's on top of Amazon owned services such as Prime Video and IMDb TV.

When we tested and reviewed the Insignia F30 Fire TV late last year, we loved it. The TV has good basic 4K performance, decent picture quality for the price, and a rich selection of smart features, including the ability to control other smart home devices right from the TV.

The Insignia F30 even holds a spot on our list of the best TVs under $500. It's an excellent bargain at regular price, but this Amazon makes it even sweeter.