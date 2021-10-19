Take 30% off the excellent Keeper password manager

The holidays are coming and if you plan on taking advantage of multiple Black Friday deals in the coming days, we've found an excellent sale for you. One of the best password managers you can buy is currently on sale.

For a limited time, Keeper is taking 30% off all multi-year plans. After discount, you can get a Keeper Unlimited 3-year plan for $73.48 (was $104.97). Or for greater savings, you can get Keeper Family (five users) for $157.48 (was $224.97). Two-year and one-year plans are 20% and 10% off respectively.

Keeper password manager: 30% off multi-year plans @ Keeper

Keeper is a password manager with top-notch security. It's fast, full-featured, and offers a robust web interface. For a limited time, all 3-year plans are 30% off. For instance, you can get a 3-year plan for $73.48. Two-year and one-year plans are also 20% and 10% off respectively. View Deal

Keeper is one of our favorite password managers. In our Keeper password manager review we found the service to be dependable, inexpensive, and very secure. Although Keeper has a free tier, we recommend upgrading to the paid plan as it offers everything in the free plan plus syncing across unlimited devices on all platforms, secure record-sharing, priority 24/7 support, and emergency access for family members in case you are ever incapacitated.

Keeper relies on AES 256-bit encryption to secure data on its servers and on your devices. Your data is only ever unencrypted on your device after you enter your master password. That means if Keeper's servers were to ever be hacked, your data would remain secure.

In terms of features, we like Keeper's Security Audit which gives you an overall security score based on all your passwords and color-codes each one red, yellow or green. The Keeper mobile app also does an excellent job of bringing over most of the functionality from the desktop and web interfaces to your mobile.