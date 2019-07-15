Razer Phone 2 Is Just $399 for Amazon Prime Day

The Razer Phone 2 may be a little more than a year old, but it's still plenty powerful, packing a buttery-smooth 120 Hz display, wireless charging and copious amounts of RAM. And you can get one on Prime Day for just $399 — $400 less than the device's initial cost.

Razer Phone 2 (Unlocked): was $799, now $399 @ Amazon

This high-performance gaming handset features a 120 Hz QHD LCD display, 8 GB RAM, wireless charging, powerful stereo speakers and even an RGB Razer logo on the back. Make sure to click "View Offer" on the Amazon listing page to get the fully discounted price.View Deal

Granted, the Razer Phone 2 isn't the powerhouse it once was. Its Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip is no longer top dog, now that the 855 is inside phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10. Furthermore, its dual-lens camera leaves a lot to be desired — although if you're buying the phone for its gaming and multimedia capabilities first and foremost, you might not care about that.

The Razer Phone 2 isn't for everyone. It's massive, with chunky bezels concealing booming front-firing, stereo speakers and a 5.7-inch, 16:9 display. This makes the device far less convenient for one-handed use than narrower 18:9 and 21:9 handsets. The frame is thick and packs some sharp corners. It's intimidating, as smartphones go.

And yet, there's something undeniably cool about the Razer Phone 2. It feels right at home in the Razer family, resembling the company's svelte and stealthy CNC-machined aluminum laptops. Also, the fast refresh rate display is simply stellar in motion, and makes everything — even just navigating Android — feel rich and responsive.

If you're interested in taking up this deal, make sure to click the "View Offer" button on the Amazon listing page so you get the Razer Phone 2 for the fully discounted price of $399. Otherwise, that price will be hidden, and the phone may appear as $599.

With other excellent Prime Day mobile deals to be had on the Galaxy S10, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a, LG's G8 and the super-affordable Moto G6, the Razer Phone 2 is far from your only choice if you want to save big on a new handset. But for some, it will be the correct choice.