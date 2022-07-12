Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2022

When it comes to finding the best Prime Day deals on Fitbit devices, we’re here to help. Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers around, so when one of their watches or wearables goes on sale, it's worth checking out.

Whether you’re a runner, a rider, or a gym bunny, a Fitbit is a handy device to have on your wrist when it comes to tracking your workouts. All of the Fitbit trackers on this list can track activities, steps, and sleep. They're all water-resistant, come with female health-tracking, and all can receive notifications from your smartphone. And all of them also connect with Fitbit's excellent app, as well as connect to a huge community of other Fitbit users, whom you can challenge to reach fitness goals.

Put your feet up for once, as we've been shopping the best Fitbit Prime Day deals for you.

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $169 (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the best mid-range Fitbit smartwatch you can buy. In our Fitbit Versa 3 review (opens in new tab), we loved its advanced fitness tracking and reliable battery life, which lasted for around 12 hours when tracking our location. It has a slightly larger display than the Versa 2, a comfortable sleek design, and an onboard GPS.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $170 (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice Fitbit Sense is a brilliant smartwatch that'll give you a comprehensive look at your overall health. In our Fitbit Sense review (opens in new tab), we loved the Sense's long battery life (6 days), as well as the huge number of health tracking options like its FDA-approved ECG sensor and its ability to measure electrodermal activity and skin temperature, too. This deal cuts the price by 43%, a savings of $129.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was $129 now $99 (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's most stylish fitness tracker has bee marked down by $30 for Prime Day. Admittedly, not the biggest discount, but a sale just the same. The Luxe is a basic tracker that can count your steps and heart rate, as well as measure your stress levels. It also has a bright color touchscreen, and its strap can be swapped out for a number of other options.

Shop all Prime Day deals