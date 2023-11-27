I used to own the best TV in the world — this OLED is better and is $1,000 off for Cyber Monday

Black Friday is dead (until next year). Long live Cyber Monday! Predictably after the sales event of the year, the second biggest is throwing up all sorts of awesome discounts. There are tons of great Cyber Monday TV deals to entice your change purse and one of my favorite offers involves an incredible LG OLED panel.

Right now, the LG “77 C3 OLED 4K TV is $2,496 at Walmart . That’s an astounding $1,000 price drop from the $3,499 Walmart normally sells this TV for. If you’re looking for something a little smaller, the LG “65 C3 OLED 4K TV is reduced to $1,596 at Amazon — 20% off its normal $1,999 retail price.

Want to go smaller still? Then the LG “55 C3 OLED 4K TV is on sale for $1,296 at Amazon too, which is a juicy saving of $503, as it normally goes for $1,799.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $1,999 now $1,596 @ Amazon

Editor's choice: Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

This 4K OLED smart TV packs all sorts of features to improve your home viewing. They include a new ultra-slim design, the a9 AI processor for improved picture and performance, Dolby Vision and a bunch of gaming friendly features — including 4 HDMI ports.

As we point out in our LG C3 OLED review , this is one of the best TVs the South Korean giant has ever manufactured. We currently rate it as the best value television in our picks of the best OLED TVs .

Sure, it might lack the brightness-boosting Micro Lens Array panel of its big brother, the astonishing LG G3 OLED. Yet other than perhaps the Samsung S95C and Samsung S90C — which are both bolstered by image-enhancing quantum dot tech — the LG C3 is arguably the best WOLED (read: "traditional OLED") on the market.

The LG C3 is easily one the best OLED TVs on the market.

I owned its 77-inch predecessor the LG C2 OLED, and it was an astonishingly good set. Screen uniformity was close to perfect, my panel exhibiting very little near-black vertical banding and thanks to its Game Optimizer, there was no better TV to play PS5 or Xbox Series X titles on in 2022. I only sold it because I couldn’t resist upgrading to the LG G3, because hot damn is that MLA panel and the peak 1,361 nits brightness it can hit in HDR mode is something else.

To put that into context, the C3 hits (a still very respectable) 820 nits of HDR brightness measured over a 10% white window. For further context, last year’s C2 hit 794 nits during our tests. So yeah, the C3 is a better TV than its predecessor. Shock horror.

Unless you’re obsessed to an unhealthy degree with OLED tech like I am, the extra grand the G3 costs arguably isn’t quite worth the investment over the C3. Althogh currently, the LG 77” G3 OLED 4K TV is on sale for $3,499 at Amazon — that’s a $747 saving, as it normally retails for $4,196.

For most people, though, I’d recommend pulling the trigger on a LG C3 purchase. This is simply the best value OLED on the market, packed with awesome gaming features like G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, and with it currently discounted at every size it’s available in, buying an LG C3 OLED is the best Cyber Monday decision you could make in my book.

More Cyber Monday OLED TV deals

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Last year this TV sold for $569. While it's only $20 cheaper in 2023, it's still the cheapest OLED TV I've ever seen in my 16 years tracking TV deals. What makes this a very solid deal is that we like this TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,897 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote. In our Samsung OLED S90C review, we said that it's hard to find a better TV than this.

