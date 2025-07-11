I just stumbled on one of the lowest OLED TVs available for Prime Day — under $1,000

Prime Day TV deals are fast approaching their end date, so if there ever was a time to get in and get your savings, it's now. You don't have long before all the best deals are taken, and I stumbled on this fantastic discount on a 2024 OLED TV.

Right now, you can get the 55-inch Panasonic Z85A OLED TV for $799 on Amazon. That's a major price cut, bringing down this fantastic OLED to well under $1,000, making it even cheaper than the LG B4 OLED TV.

And, if you want something a bit more expensive, I've also included the flagship Panasonic OLED from last year as well. The 65-inch Panasonic Z95A OLED TV is $1,997 on Amazon, and these are the best deals on Panasonic OLEDs you can get right now.

Panasonic 55" Z85A OLED TV: was $897 now $799 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Panasonic 65" Z95A 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $1,997 at Amazon The Z95A is Panasonic's premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an absolute beast, boasting some of the most advanced features of any TV currently available. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it has a vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a range of gaming features, including HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

I've been tracking all the best Prime Day TV deals and stumbled upon this amazing deal on one of the cheapest OLEDs I've seen. Of course, it's not a 2025 model, but the Panasonic Z85A still looks utterly fantastic and has a lot going for it in terms of features.

Just like its closest competitor in the LG B4 OLED, it's equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus it has a full array of HDMI 2.1 ports. But, even if you don't have a PC on hand, it still has cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now through Fire TV.

You can also expect the range of HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, to give all your entertainment the extra crispness. It's also one of the few OLED TVs you can buy right now that has an ATSC 3.0 tuner, netting you access to NextGen TV and 4K broadcasts.

I've seen both the Z85A OLED TV in person and can attest to its brilliance as one of the best TVs on the market. Still, I will admit I have several pain points with Fire TV myself, but if you're looking for an OLED with exceptional picture performance coupled with a great sound system, this is the one to get.

Of course, you could always go bigger with the Panasonic Z95A OLED TV, which I've given more than enough praise over the last year. But even that is a little expensive, even in the heat of the Prime Day sales event. If you're looking for even more deals on all of the best tech we can find, check out our Prime Day blog to get yourself those last-minute savings.

