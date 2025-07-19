I test TVs for a living — these are the 5 best OLED TVs you can buy right now

I’ve been testing and reviewing TVs professionally for over a decade, and my pick for the best type of TV you can buy hasn’t changed after all of those years: It’s OLED.

The list of reasons to love OLED TVs is long: perfect black levels, pixel-level dimming and ultra-wide viewing angles, just to name a few. OLED TVs tend to arrive with a boatload of extra features, too.

My picks for the best OLED TVs you can buy are constantly shifting. Discounted OLED TVs often go out of stock, while new OLED TVs go on sale throughout the year. With that in mind, here’s a snapshot of how I currently rank the five best OLED TVs, factoring in price, performance and availability.

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor My name is Michael, and I've tested and tinkered with nearly every OLED TV released by a major brand since 2014. I'm also the happy owner of OLED TV myself, having taken the plunge a few years ago.

Best OLED TVs you can buy right now

LG B4 OLED

I'm kicking things off with one of my favorite deals on a modestly sized OLED TV. The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV from 2024, and the 48-inch version is a Best Buy-exclusive. I love this TV, as it brings the many benefits of OLED TVs down to a price point that many will find to be reasonable.

The B4 comes with a ton of upside for the price: It supports Dolby Vision, features an elegant design, and offers a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 ports that all support 4K gaming at 120Hz. You'll get slightly better upscaling as you move up LG's OLED lineup, but you can't beat the price of the B4 OLED. For that reason, in our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV for the value OLED TV of the year.

LG C4 OLED

The C4 is LG’s mid-range OLED for 2024, and it’s nearly as good as its successor, the C5. It's bright enough for movies and shows to pop, and gamers are in good hands thanks to the C4’s robust selection of gaming features.

I loved this TV when I first got my hands on it last summer, but it’s only gotten better now that its price has fallen significantly after a year on shelves. If newer OLED models are too pricey for what you’re looking for, consider grabbing one of last year’s top models. Looking for more info? Head on over to our full LG C4 review.

LG C5 OLED

The LG C5 is, pound for pound, the best OLED TV for most people right now. It’s a brand-new model for 2025, and because of its mid-range status, it offers a satisfying blend of performance and value.

You can read more about this five-star OLED in our LG C5 review, but here’s the basic gist: You’re getting incredible picture quality, a mountain of gaming features and an elegant design for less than what you’d spend on a top-shelf OLED TV.

LG 65" C5 OLED TV: was $2,696 now $1,796 at Amazon The LG C5 OLED has arrived and it's quickly earned its spot as our top-ranked TV in 2025. With the C5, you get tons of gaming features, including a 144Hz refresh rate built on four total HDMI 2.1 ports. LG's webOS platform also has a slew of free channels to dive into as well as cloud gaming platforms. Don't sleep on this deal.

Sony Bravia 8 II OLED TV

Sony’s Bravia 8 II OLED combines the quantum dot enhancement of the brand’s incredible QD-OLEDs with the naming convention of its 2024 OLED, the Bravia 8.

The Bravia 8 II is all new for 2025, and while we haven’t published our official review yet, I can tell you that the test results indicate that this is a very special TV. Its color production is among the best we’ve ever seen, and its highlight brightness will have HDR movies and games looking real enough to touch.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 II OLED TV: was $3,499 now $3,298 at Amazon Launched in mid-2025, the Sony Bravia 8 II takes up the mantle of Sony's top OLED from the Sony A95L OLED TV. The Bravia 8 II offers several upgrades, like increased contrast and improved motion handling. It also has some of the widest color coverage of any OLED TV.

Samsung S95F OLED TV

The Samsung S95F is one of the best OLED TVs ever made. It offers better picture quality than the LG C5 overall due to its use of color- and brightness-boosting quantum dots. It also comes with an overflowing toolbox of features (minus Dolby Vision support) and a matte screen — a design flourish that some folks will adore.

Check out our Samsung S95F review for a full report. You’ll pay top prices for this TV, but the quality speaks for itself.

Samsung 65" S95F OLED TV: $3,299 at Best Buy The Samsung S95F OLED TV is the top Samsung OLED in 2025, offering 165Hz refresh rate on one of Samsung's best upscaling processers. It also has Tizen OS, which is built with tons of free channels not to mention several cloud gaming services, and a full Gaming Hub for all your settings in one place. The S95F also has tons of AI baked into it, like an AI Sound Pro that boosts audio dramatically.