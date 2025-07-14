No way! Amazon just slashed this 65-inch TCL Mini-LED TV by $700

Prime Day deals might be behind us, but there's still tons of awesome savings to nab on all things audio and TVs.

Right now, the 65-inch TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV is $797 on Amazon. That's almost 50% slashed on a brand new TV, saving you $700 well after Prime Day's end.

Lowest price in 30 days! TCL 65" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $797 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

TCL's QM7K Mini-LED TV launched in the center of its lineup, seated right between its QM8K and QM6K. That makes it a stellar affordable offering with tons of features, primarily around gaming.

It's telling, as even in our TCL QM7K review, we noted this model in particular as "an affordable Mini-LED TV that'll only get cheaper." One of its highlights in our detailed analysis was impressive HDR brightness in tandem with great color control in both SDR and HDR.

Of course, it's also situated among the best gaming TVs due to its incredible VRR capabilities. It might not have the 165Hz refresh rate that its Hisense rival uses, but it can hit higher frequencies in lower resolutions.

Plus, it has one serious sound system. It was designed by Bang and Olufsen, makers of some of the best soundbars and speakers. The TCL QM7K is built on a 2.1.1-channel system with Dolby Atmos support, making it quite a competitive display in a market that's filled with middling audio.

