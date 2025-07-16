No way! The LG C5 OLED is still down to its lowest price after Prime Day

Prime Day might be in our rearview mirrors, but the deals on Amazon are still aplenty right now. That includes even some of the best premium tech, like our favorite LG TVs.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV for $1,796 on Amazon. That's a 33% discount, slicing it down under $2,000 and setting it to its lowest price yet. This deal even includes the whole range, so if 65-inch is too big, you can always go with the 42-inch model on sale for $1,196.

We tend to give LG's C-series of TVs some extra love as they offer the best value in the market. These are premium OLEDs that only come down as the year drags on, but still offer tons of features for every kind of TV enthusiast. Whether you're a gamer, HDR movie lover, or somewhere in between, the C5 is a serious OLED TV.

When I went to see the C5 OLED for the first time this year, I was blown away. Not only is it super thin, but it offers some of the best performance in upscaling. LG showed us a baseball game on two C5 OLED TVs next to each other, with one playing in 720p and the other in pure 4K. I couldn't the tell the difference.

That's hard to replicate for most competing brands. Just look at the Samsung QN990F 8K TV, which requires even more horsepower in that ballpark — it's seriously limited. You might think upscaling is a moot point for most, but it's actually a somewhat necessary upgrade, with some of the best streaming services only offering lower resolutions these days.

That's even mentioning the fact that we already gave the LG C5 OLED a perfect score. While it might skimp on an ATSC 3.0 tuner, the C5 still offers best-in-class brightness and color in tandem with a newly enhanced screen that diminishes glare with precision.

But maybe the C5 OLED just isn't quite what you're looking for. Luckily, there are tons of deals to find even a week after Prime Day on everything from headphones deals to mattress sales. You can even head to our Home Depot summer sale to nab any discounts you might need for home improvement.