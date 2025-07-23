No way! You can get a 65-inch OLED TV for just $799 right now by entering this code

I’ve been covering TVs for over ten years, so I’ve seen my fair share of killer TV deals. But the one that crossed my desk this morning might be the best OLED TV deal I’ve ever seen.

The 65-inch Panasonic Z85A OLED TV is just $799 at BuyDig when the promo code “HEAT" is applied at checkout. That’s an absurdly good deal on an 65-inch OLED TV — but it’s probably not going to stick around for long. Here’s what you need to know.

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $799 at Buydig.com The Panasonic Z85A offers the built-in benefits of OLED display technology in a stylish package. It's packed with features for gaming, streaming and more, and folks with Alexa-centric smart home devices are set to make the most out of the Z85A's built-in Fire TV features. Note: In order to unlock the $799 sale price, you just need to plug in the promo code "HEAT" at checkout.

Price check: $997 at Amazon

First, let’s talk about BuyDig. When you head over to the listing, you’ll notice that the Z85A’s sale price is $997. Setting aside the fact that this is already a sweet sale price, you’ll have to add the Z85A to your cart and apply the “HEAT” promo code at the checkout screen in order to unlock the $799 price tag.

BuyDig is a reputable online shop based out of New Jersey. I recommend taking advantage of BuyDig’s discount, because as far as I can tell, you won’t get the Z85A cheaper anywhere else.

Now, onto the TV itself.

The Z85A delivers the incredible contrast we’ve come to expect from this impressive display technology.

The Z85A is the most affordable OLED TV in Panasonic’s portfolio following the brand’s celebrated return to the US market in 2024. It sits below the Panasonic Z95A in the lineup but shares many of the same features and performance attributes.

As an OLED TV, the Z85A delivers the incredible contrast we’ve come to expect from this impressive display technology. With millions of self-lit pixels in place of a traditional backlight, the Z85A is capable of perfect black levels and eliminates light bloom altogether.

The Z85A isn’t as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but thanks to the naturally high-contrast nature of OLED displays, this relatively modest level of brightness is more impactful than it is on a traditional LED TV.

You’re getting a decent spread of gaming features, too: a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, FreeSync Premium support and G-Sync compatibility. Dolby Vision is along for the ride, too.

Before you take advantage of this deal, take note: The Z85A is a Fire TV, meaning it leverages Amazon’s Fire TV operating system when it comes to its built-in streaming features.

Fire TV supports a wide range of streaming apps and services, but it’s not our favorite software suite due to its cluttered user interface and somewhat sluggish performance. It does offer nifty smart home integration for Alexa-wired households, though, which you may or may not find useful.

Here’s the deal: If you don’t want to deal with Fire TV, just plug one of the best streaming devices into the Z85A and call it a day. This is a $799, 65-inch OLED TV from a terrific brand — it doesn’t get much better than this.