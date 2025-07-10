Not a typo! This 65-inch LG OLED TV just crashed to $996 for Prime Day

Prime Day is still in full swing and we're tracking all the best deals on TVs, from OLEDs to QLEDs and everything in between. While there are some amazing deals on newer models, you'll often find even better deals on last year's sets.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch LG B4 OLED for $996 on Amazon. That cuts $100 off this brilliant OLED, bringing it under $1,000 in a rare deal that even includes its 55-inch model.

Only 19 left! LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,096 now $996 at Amazon Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.

Last year was packed with amazing OLED TVs, but one of the cheapest you could find on the market was the LG B4 OLED. It still serves as an incredible value if you're looking to save big an improved screen.

As with most LG OLEDs, the B4 is known as one of the best gaming TVs thanks to its four total HDMI 2.1 ports in tandem with a 120Hz refresh rate. That gives you tons of leeway for both PC and console gaming, plus it even has access to cloud gaming services for more ways to play.

I reviewed the LG B4 and loved it for its picture performance, primarily for the deep blacks and colors. Skin tones looked true-to-form while darker scenes, most notable in movies like "The Batman" and "Interstellar," truly popped on the screen.

Of course, you will have to live with some middling audio performance, but that's to b expected on most TVs. Nothing one of the many Prime Day soundbar deals can't fix.

But if the LG B4 OLED is a little too expensive for what you're looking for, you can always check out or Prime Day TV live blog for more amazing deals across the size and price spectrum.