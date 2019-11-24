Huge Google Pixel 4 deal takes $200 off right now on Amazon

It's not often that you can get a decidedly higher-end phone on the cheap. But with some help from a new Amazon Black Friday deal, you can get the Pixel 4 for a hefty discount.

Over at Amazon right now, you can pick up an unlocked Google Pixel 4 in Just Black with 64GB of storage for just $599. That's a $200 savings off its regular retail price of $799.

If you'd prefer to get your hands on a larger screen phone, you can similarly take advantage of Amazon's $200 offer and get the Pixel 4 XL for $699 instead of its regular retail price of $899.

Google Pixel 4: was $799 now $599 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 offers one of the best smartphone cameras ever in a compact design along with swift performance and Android 10 software. And you can get it now on the cheap.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL: was $899 now $699 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 XL offers a big screen, great power, and Android 10. And it offers a camera that rivals the iPhone 11 Pro for a much cheaper price. Better yet, it's available now at a $200 discount.View Deal

Google unveiled the Pixel 4 lineup earlier this year. The devices come with plenty of power under the hood, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and offer 64GB of storage to start. And since the devices are each running on a standard Android 10 software, you'll be sure to get Android the way it was meant to be designed.

Tom's Guide reviewed the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL earlier this month and awarded both models four stars out of five. They're among the best Android phones you can get. And with an even cheaper price, they're outstanding options if you're in the market for an Android device.

The biggest upgrades for both phone is the cameras. Google has improved everything from the Night Sight mode to offering dual exposure controls on both handsets. You also get a faster Google Assistant and handy tools like a Recorder app that can transcribe voice recordings on the fly.

