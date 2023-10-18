Forget Black Friday – Awara launches flash sale on its top latex mattress

If you're looking for a new mattress and want to reap the benefits of natural latex, then head to the Awara Sleep flash sale where you can save up to $765 on the Awara Natural Hybrid. That big discount drops the cost of a queen to an all-time low of $949, making it one of the most affordable natural latex beds in America right now.

Awara sits in our official best mattress guide for all sleepers and is a superb choice for those looking for pressure relief and a cooler bed. As we explain in our Awara Natural Hybrid mattress review, its crafted from durable Dunlop latex, individually wrapped innersprings, and a breathable organic cotton and New Zealand wool cover. All of this adds up to a luxurious sleep experience at an affordable price.

We don't expect the Awara Natural Hybrid to drop much further in this year's Black Friday mattress deals so now is the best time to buy.

Awara Natural Hybrid: from $1,299 $649 at Awara Sleep



Overview: The Awara is a 10" tall, natural mattress made with natural Dunlop latex (rather than synthetic foam) alongside springs, organic wool (for cushioning), and cotton. It's one of the best hybrid mattresses for people seeking the cooling comfort of latex foam. The Awara has a bouncy, weightless feel, and offers good pressure relief for aching joints. Even at full price, it's the most affordable natural mattress we've come across. In our tests, we found it delivered firm support and excellent pressure relief, and that the build quality was superb.



Price history: This is a new all-time low we've tracked for the Awara. Despite a rise in MSRPs, Awara has compensated by offering massive savings of up to $765. Since we started recording prices halfway through last year, there's been $300 off MSRP, with a queen size costing $1,099. The current deal drops the price of a queen size to $949, which is $50 below the previous record low we saw in July after $400 off. Extras: Awara is generous with its extras – a full year's sleep trial and a forever warranty. Those are industry-best perks. Shipping and returns are also free. Awara used to throw in a free bedding bundle (worth up to $499), but now you can add it to your cart at a heavily discounted price if you're in need of those extras.

The best organic mattresses tend to carry heavy price tags, but not the Awara – and especially not with this flash sale. An evergreen $300 off sale already makes it a budget-friendly option, and today's offer even beats the record-breaking $400 off sale we spotted in the summer. Awara includes a lifetime warranty and a one-year at-home trial too, in addition to free shipping and returns.

You can probably ignore the on-page timer as this deal might stick around longer (though we don't know for how long). However, this could be a preview of what you can expect from the brand during this year's Black Friday mattress sales. In any case, if you're after an eco-friendly bed that's also excellent for back pain, you'll want to jump on this deal.

Buy the Awara Natural Hybrid mattress if...

✅ You want a natural mattress: The Awara is made from natural and organic materials. Instead of synthetic foams, the Awara uses Rainforest Alliance-certified Dunlop latex. That's combined with New Zealand wool for cushioning, and a breathable cotton cover. We were also hugely impressed with the build quality here – despite being very budget-friendly in this particular market, our testers found the Awara had the feel of a premium bed – especially the plush, airy top cover.

✅ You suffer from back pain: We rate this model amongst the best mattresses for back pain. It's deceptively firm when you first lie on it, but latex foam is quick to contour to your shape to provide custom support, keeping the spine correctly aligned in all sleep positions. At the same time, it manages to alleviate joint pressure, which is also key for back pain sufferers seeking a refreshing night's sleep.

✅ You prefer a responsive sleep surface: While memory foam is known for its slow-moving, sink-in feel, latex is altogether bouncier and more responsive (our foam types guide will explain in more detail). It's known for delivering a kind of buoyant, 'weightless' sleep feel, and is easy to change position.

Don't buy the Awara Natural Hybrid mattress if...

❌ You're a lightweight side sleeper: Our testers found the Awara comfortable in all sleep positions (side, back, and stomach), but the sleep surface is on the firmer side, which means you might want something softer if you weigh less than average and/or typically lie on your side. Most natural mattresses are on the firmer side, but one softer option is the WinkBeds EcoCloud (rated a 5 out of 10 for firmness). That one is pricier though, at $1,699 for a queen from WinkBeds.

❌ You're easily disturbed by movements in the bed: In our tests, the only area where Awara didn't perform so well was on motion isolation. This means that movements can reverberate across the surface of the mattress, which can be a problem if you're a particularly light sleeper and/or share a bed with a wriggler. Head to Birch for a good alternative. In our Birch Natural mattress review, we found that it delivered surprisingly good motion isolation. However, a queen costs $1,699 at Birch Living so it isn't cheap.

❌ You prefer a mattress you sink into: If you want that body contouring feel, you might be better avoiding latex altogether and opting for one of the best memory foam mattresses instead. These are also typically cheaper than natural mattresses. Our favorites include the Nectar ($699 for a queen in the current Nectar mattress sales – see our Nectar mattress review for more info) and the Helix Midnight (ideal for side sleepers and currently $1,099 for a queen – head to our Helix Midnight review for more).