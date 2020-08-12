The best Cocoon by Sealy promo codes and deals: save 25% on the Chill mattress in the early Labor Day sale

Sealy is one of the leading mattress brands in the US, and the company's premium Cocoon range is designed to suit every type of sleeper. On this page we’ve rounded up today's best deals and discounts - and the good news is you don't even need a Cocoon by Sealy promo code to get these savings.

Which Cocoon mattress should I choose?

Cocoon by Sealy offers two mattresses, both available in medium-soft and extra firm. Usually the cheaper of the two (but not right now), the original Cocoon Classic is everything you want from a mattress – luxurious memory foam, a premium fabric cover, plus essential support foam to last the test of time and keep you comfortable no matter how you sleep.

If you find yourself overheating at night, the newer Cocoon Chill is similar to the Classic, but boasts a cooling cover. Cocoon also offers a range of cooling sheets and pillows, so anyone who struggles with the heat at night will be able to kit themselves out comfortably with the full package.

Plus, you can also pick up a specially designed Cocoon foundation, which provides the perfect base for any Cocoon mattress.

1. Cocoon Chill mattress deals The flagship Cocoon by Sealy mattress will keep you cool at night Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 10 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Memory foam | Comfort: Medium-soft/extra firm | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $600 - $1,150 Innovative cover to keep you cool Good range of firmnesses Certi-PUR foam construction No hybrid option

The Chill is Cocoon by Sealy’s flagship mattress. Built from Certi-PUR memory foams to provide both comfort and support, and wrapped in a cooling cover, it’s a great combination of luxury and value.

That cover is probably what’ll draw you to the Chill, as it does a fine job of dissipating the uncomfortable heat that many people struggle with in bed. It’s made from a proprietary ‘phase-change’ material, which helps to keep you cool, and if you’re prone to overheating at night it should be a godsend.

The Chill is available in medium-soft or extra firm, meaning that whatever your preference, there’s an option that’ll provide both comfort and support – so if you’re after a US-made bed-in-a-box that’ll make sure you don’t wake up in a sweat, it’s the perfect choice.

2. Cocoon Classic mattress deals The older model remains a top quality mattress at a great price Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 10 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Memory foam | Comfort: Medium-soft/extra firm | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $399 – $999 Simple, comfortable mattress Excellent value Range of firmnesses Perhaps a little basic

Much like the Chill, Cocoon’s Classic mattress is made of top-quality memory foam and built in the USA. Its RRP for a queen-size is usually around $130 less than the Chill, so if you’re looking for a premium mattress on a budget, the Classic could be a great option for as long as it remains on sale.

While it does lack the cooling tech of its pricier, newer sibling, very few customer reviews note that they found the bed too warm. And, as with the Chill, you’ll get free delivery and a 100-night trial to see if it’s right for you. After that, you’ve got a 10-year guarantee backing you up, so you know the Cocoon by Sealy mattresses are built to last.

Do I need an Cocoon by Sealy promo code?

Thankfully, all of these Cocoon by Sealy deals are automatically applied at checkout, so there’s no need to start hunting around for Cocoon by Sealy promo codes. Just pick what you’d like to purchase, add it to your basket, head to the checkout, and bam – discount applied.

Cocoon by Sealy Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: What we expect to see

Last year, the best Cocoon by Sealy Black Friday deal looked very similar to the current offer – 25% off the company's premium Chill mattress, plus two free pillows and free sheets. We don’t blame them for running this one again, as we’re sure a whole load of people took them up on it thanks to the great value it offers.

In 2018, the Cocoon by Sealy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals weren’t quite as generous, with a flat $100 off any mattress plus free sheets and pillows.

This year, we’re expecting any sales and discounts to beat the least equal to what’s on offer today: we’ve seen some great savings in the past,but nothing has yet exceeded the 25 per cent plus pillows and sheets deal. That said, the mattress market is competitive, and there's every chance we'll see the best Cocoon by Sealy Black Friday deals ever in November this year.

When else can I find a good Cocoon by Sealy sale?

Thankfully, Cocoon isn’t shy of a sale or two, and all-year round we've seen great discounts dropping – so there’s no need to wait for Black Friday if you need a new mattress right now. For the best discounts, it’s worth checking in around Labor Day, Memorial Day, 4 July and the height of summer.

Also, we don’t tend to see a huge variation between the Cocoon by Sealy sales throughout the year, so if you’re settled on a Cocoon mattress, we’d advise bagging the Chill in the summer sale while you can. Otherwise, when you're ready, just head back here to find the best Cocoon by Sealy promo codes, deals and sales – you'll find the best prices on this page.