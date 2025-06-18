NordVPN is giving out free Amazon gift cards in the UK and Australia – just in time for Prime Day

Last week, NordVPN dropped one of its all-time great deals in the US and Canada, and the offer is now live in the UK and Australia.

Free Amazon gift cards are on offer, with up to £50 available in the UK and AU$40 in Australia. Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, so why not protect your personal data and get money towards some great tech?

The provider sits at number one in our best VPN guide and you can see why in our NordVPN review.

The gift cards are only included on two-year NordVPN plans. In the UK, these plans are NordVPN Plus and NordVPN Ultimate. In Australia, they are NordVPN Plus and NordVPN Complete.

The offer is also available in the US and Canada. Gift cards are included with NordVPN Plus, NordVPN Complete, NordVPN Ultra, and NordVPN Prime plans in the two countries.

Currently, the offer will not be extended to any other countries.

UK NordVPN Amazon gift card deals

NordVPN Plus: get a free £20 Amazon gift card

If you live in the UK and are looking for a VPN, then you can't go wrong with NordVPN. It's a great all-rounder and our #1 rated VPN.



What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking, including BBC iPlayer

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• £20 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 2-year plan for £3.49 per month (£83.76 up front)

NordVPN Ultimate: get a free £50 Amazon gift card

For UK users, NordVPN Ultimate is as good as it gets. It's packed full of features and even includes cyber insurance.



What you'll get...



• All NordVPN Plus features

• 1TB of encrypted cloud storage

• Up to £5,000 in scam loss and ID theft cyber insurance

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• £50 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 2-year deal for £5.39 per month (£129.36 up front)

Australian NordVPN Amazon gift card deals

NordVPN Plus: get a free AU$20 Amazon gift card

For most Aussies, NordVPN is the best VPN overall. It's our top-rated VPN and combines excellent speed, privacy, and security.



What you get... • Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking, including 10Play

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• AU$20 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 2-year plan for AU$6.59 per month (AU$158.16 up front)

NordVPN Complete: get a free AU$40 Amazon gift card

NordVPN Complete is the most premium NordVPN plan offered in Australia, and is a level up from NordVPN Plus.



What you'll get...



• All NordVPN Plus features

• 1TB of encrypted cloud storage

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• AU$40 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 2-year deal for AU$8.09 per month (AU$194.16 up front)

Different deals

NordVPN's limited time offer goes live at 7am UK time on 18 June – so it'll be between 2pm and 4pm for you Aussies.

The NordVPN Plus plan includes an Amazon gift card worth £20/$AU20. You can subscribe to this plan for £3.49 / AU$6.59 per month (£83.76 / AU$158.16 up front pre-tax).

The NordVPN Complete plan will grant you an AU$40 Amazon gift card. It costs AU$8.09 per month (AU$194.16 up front pre-tax) and isn't available in the UK.

NordVPN Ultimate is a European-exclusive plan. It's the most premium plan NordVPN offers in the UK and comes with a £50 Amazon gift card. The plan works out at £5.39 per month (£129.36 up front pre-tax).

We have a dedicated NordVPN's pricing and plans page so you can compare all of the provider's plans.

Like the US and Canada, eligible subscribers will receive their gift card between 31 and 50 days after the relevant plan has been purchased.

All NordVPN plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee. But if you do decide to claim a refund, you won't receive your voucher.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

What you'll get

If you're looking for an all-round top-tier VPN experience, then NordVPN is well worth your time.

Accessing content from your favorite streaming service – that isn't available in your country – is an ideal use for a VPN, and NordVPN is one of the best streaming VPNs out there.

In our testing, it successfully unblocked the likes of US Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and 10Play. As well as this, its super fast speeds of over 950 Mbps means it'll rarely slow you down and makes its one of the fastest VPNs.

NordVPN's apps are clean and fairly easy-to-use. They might take a bit of getting used to if you're a beginner, and its map-based UI can be a little fiddly on mobile, but it won't take long to get the hang of.

Apps are available to download on all major devices and platforms, and it's possible to protect up to 10 devices on one plan. NordVPN has recently rolled out post-quantum encryption support across all platforms, so you know your devices and data are getting the best protection possible.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

With NordVPN Plus, you'll get the ad, malware, and tracker blocker Threat Protection Pro. It has been voted as the best VPN malware protection and we also consider it the best threat protection feature offered by a VPN provider.

To help secure your accounts, NordVPN Plus also comes with NordPass – one of the best password managers.

If any of you Aussies are looking for encrypted cloud storage, you'll get 1TB of it with NordVPN Complete – as well as everything else mentioned.

For UK users, NordVPN Ultimate includes all these features plus up to £5,000 in cyber insurance. This is designed to aid with scam loss and ID theft recovery.

This isn't quite as much as the $1 million included with NordVPN Prime, thanks to NordProtect, but this is only available to US-based NordVPN subscribers.

NordVPN Plus: get a free $20 Amazon gift card

Don't forget, free gift cards are also avaialble in the US and Canada. NordVPN Plus is the cheapest deal available and it's our #1 rated VPN.



What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking, including Netflix

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• $20 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 2-year deal for $4.39 per month ($105.36 up front)