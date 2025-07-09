Protect every smart device in your home with ExpressVPN's Aircove router Amazon Prime Day deal

VPNs are an ideal tool to protect you and your device online. But what if you want VPN protection for your entire Wi-Fi network?

You can set up one of the best VPNs onto your Wi-Fi router but installing a VPN on a router can be tricky, especially if you're a VPN beginner.

However, ExpressVPN has simplified things and boasts two portable Wi-Fi 6 routers, Aircove and Aircove Go. This makes it the best router VPN out there.

They come pre-loaded with ExpressVPN software and are super simple to install – and this Amazon Prime Day, they're 30% off.

We've not seen Aircove this discounted since last year's Amazon Prime Day. But the saving then was only 25%, making this a better deal.

ExpressVPN: the best VPN for beginners

ExpressVPN is simple, and easy-to-use, with a range of great apps. Its Aircove routers come pre-loaded with VPN technology, creating your very own private and secure Wi-Fi network.



What you get with ExpressVPN...



• The best router VPN, thanks to Aircove

• Speeds of over 850 Mbps

• Protection for up to 8 devices

• Post-quantum encryption

• 3,000+ servers in 105 countries

• Ad & tracker blocker

• Keys password manager

• Verified no-logs policy

• 24/7 live chat

• 30-day money-back gurantee

• 28 months of protection for $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front)

Savings of $50

Both Aircove, and the smaller, more portable, Aircove Go, are discounted this Amazon Prime Day. Prime Day runs from July 8-11 2025 and it's a great time to grab an Airove router.

The Aircove router is designed for home and office use. It creates a secure Wi-Fi network, which offers VPN protection for all your smart devices – including smart doorbells, smart TVs, and smart cookers, as well as your usual smart devices.

The standard Aircove router is now $131.03 on Amazon, down from its regular price of $189.90.

The Aircove Go router is a smaller, portable alternative. It's designed for travel and on-the-go protection, ideal for hotel rooms, small apartments, and public spaces.

Aircove Go is now $117.23 on Amazon, with its usual price being $169.90.

These prices are exclusive to Amazon Prime members so you'll need to ensure you're logged in or signed up to access the deal.

It's a little more expensive than standard Wi-Fi 6 routers but privacy, security, and built-in VPN protection is its USP.

Introducing the Aircove family: Wi-Fi routers with VPN protection - YouTube Watch On

New customers will receive a one month ExpressVPN subscription for free. But you will have to purchase a one or two-year ExpressVPN subscription for continued protection.

The two-year ExpressVPN plan works out at $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front) and includes a free 5GB holiday.com eSIM, as well as four extra months of protection.

A one-year subscription is cheaper up front, but works out more expensive per month. It's $6.67 per month ($99.95 up front). This plan comes with a free 3GB holiday.com eSIM and three extra months of protection.

ExpressVPN's Aircove routers and its VPN plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can claim your money back if the product isn't right for you.

Smart devices can collect large amounts of personal data or be used as points of attack for hackers. Installing a VPN router will go a long way to protect against this, and this deal sees Aircove drop to a very competitive price.