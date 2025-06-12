NordVPN is handing out free Amazon gift cards – here's how to get one

NordVPN has dropped one of its best-ever deals and is offering a free Amazon gift card to new users.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN overall, and this limited-time, exclusive deal will land you up to $50 in Amazon gift cards. You can read why we rate it as number one in our NordVPN review.

The deal is only available for users in the US and Canada, and on two-year plans.

Free gift cards are included with the NordVPN Plus, NordVPN Complete, and NordVPN Ultra plans in Canada, and NordVPN Plus, NordVPN Complete, and NordVPN Prime in the US.

NordVPN's Amazon gift card deals at a glance

NordVPN Plus: get a free $20 Amazon gift card

Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN overall. With NordVPN Plus, you can protect up to 10 devices on one plan, and use the top-rated Threat Protection Pro and the NordPass password manager. The 2-year deal works out at $4.39 per month ($105.36 up front plus tax). It includes a $20 Amazon gift card, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN Complete: get a free $40 Amazon gift card

NordVPN Complete includes everything cheaper NordVPN plans have to offer, meaning a VPN packed with speed and security. You'll get the NordPass password manager, Threat Protection Pro, as well as 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage. The 2-year deal works out at $5.39 per month ($129.36 up front pre tax). You'll receive a $40 Amazon gift card, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN Prime: get a free $50 Amazon gift card

NordVPN Prime is NordVPN's complete cybersecurity package for US users. You get all NordVPN features plus NordProtect identity theft protection. There's up to $1 million in cyber insurance, credit and dark web monitoring, and up to $100k in cyber extortion protection. The 2-year deal is $7.39 per month ($177.36 up front before tax). It includes a $50 Amazon gift card, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The deal's in detail

The offer launches June 12 and will only be around for a limited time. The NordVPN Plus two-year plan will see you receive an Amazon gift card worth $20 (US or CA). This plan is currently US$4.39 / CA$5.69 per month (US$105.36 / CA$136.56 up front plus tax).

The NordVPN Complete two-year plan will see you receive an Amazon gift card worth $40 (US or CA). It costs $5.39 / CA$ 6.99 per month ($129.36 / CA$167.76 up front before tax).

For those in the US, the $50 gift card will come with the two-year NordVPN Prime plan and will set you back $7.39 per month ($177.36 up front before tax).

For Canadians, the NordVPN Ultra two-year plan will come with an Amazon gift card worth CA$50. You'll pay CA$8.99 per month (CA$215.76 up front before tax).

All gift cards will be sent between 31 and 50 days after your subscription purchase. You can't therefore claim your free voucher and claim a refund. But if you decide NordVPN isn't for you, all plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Check our dedicated page on NordVPN's pricing and plans for more detail.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What features do you get?

In our testing, NordVPN recorded speeds of over 900 Mbps which makes it one of the fastest VPNs out there. We also rate it as one of best streaming VPNs after it unblocked every streaming service we could throw at it.

All NordVPN plans can protect up to 10 devices, and NordVPN recently introduced post-quantum encryption support for all platforms which should also keep its customers safe into the next-era of computing.

NordVPN Plus brings access to Threat Protection Pro. This is an ad, tracker, and malware blocker and has been voted as the best VPN malware protection. It's extremely good at identifying malware and keeping you safe from scams and online threats. You'll also get NordPass, one of the best password managers.

NordVPN Complete includes all this but also adds 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage. If you want total cybersecurity protection, consider NordVPN Prime which adds in introduces NordProtect.

This provides up to $1 million in cyber insurance, up to $100k in cyber extortion protection, credit and dark web monitoring, and a dedicated case manager. NordProtect is also available as a standalone product.

However, this plan is only available to customers in the US.

(Image credit: NordProtect)

Outside of the US, NordVPN Ultra is the most comprehensive plan. It includes everything mentioned above except NordProtect. Instead, this plan includes the Incogni data removal service.

NordVPN Ultra: protecting your data

For Canadian users, NordVPN Ultra is the most complete plan available, offering everything NordVPN has to offer – with the excpetion of NordProtect. Instead, you'll be able to take control of your data with the Incogni data removal service. The 2-year deal comes to CA$8.99 per month ($215.76 up front before tax). You'll receive a free CA$50 Amazon gift card, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.