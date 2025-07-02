This VPN will pay for your next Amazon order

As VPN Editor at Tom's Guide, I'm well-versed in what makes each VPN a quality product – and I also know I'd be perfectly happy with any number of the top providers. But, if it's time to renew your VPN subscription this week, there's a definite standout choice because NordVPN is offering to pay for your Amazon order.

It's an absolute steal of an offer from NordVPN.

Not only do you get 76% off the 2-year plans – and 4 months extra thanks to our exclusive Tom's Guide discount – but there's also a free Amazon gift card with your NordVPN subscription too.

In terms of value, this is great. Factoring in the gift card, you're basically getting all the extras on the Plus plan for the price of the Basic plan, as well as 28 months of cover for the price of 24. Happy days.

Want to get in on the act? Here's how to claim yours.

This deal at a glance

NordVPN Plus: get a free $20 Amazon gift card

Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 best VPN overall.



What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• 950 Mbps+ speeds

• Streaming service unblocking, including Netflix

• Post-quantum encryption

• Ad-blocker

• Anti-virus

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• $20 Amazon gift card (for a limited time)

• 2-year deal + 4 months free for $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front, discount applied at checkout) Gift cards are available in the US, UK, Australia and Canada.

How to sign up

This is a deal in two parts – and both the gift card and the 4 months free are exclusive to Tom's Guide.

I've included the link you need to get it on this page. Gift cards aren't available on the Basic plan, but the additional months of coverage apply to every subscription. To claim yours, just click the link, and head through to the NordVPN website.

A quirk I've noticed is that the first page you land on doesn't mention the 4 months free. You need to click through to the dedicated pricing page to see that. It seems unusual not to make this as prominent as possible but… you'd have to ask NordVPN for the answer to that one.

Then, all you need to do is take your pick of the plans on offer.

My advice is to take the NordVPN Plus plan, which means you'll get a $20 gift card. I'm a big fan of Threat Protection Pro, so that's a must, but most people won't need NordLocker or cyber insurance.

However, if you'd like the full package, you can get an even bigger gift card of up to $50 – and the higher tiers are also excellent value in terms of tools you get. All the plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can make sure it's right for you before you commit.

(Image credit: Future)

Claiming the gift card

The gang at NordVPN are no fools – you won't get your Amazon gift card until after the 30-day refund period is up. That's perfectly fair, but it does mean that you won't get it in time for Amazon Prime Day. However, you can add it to your stash for Black Friday, or treat yourself to something nice in a month's time.

The delivery of the gift card is pretty simple. After the refund period is up, you'll simply get an email through to the address you signed up with containing a link to the gift card. Then you just need to add it to your Amazon account.

Should you go for this NordVPN deal?

Yes. If you're in need of a quality VPN, this is easily the best VPN deal going right now. I'd recommend it even without the additional Amazon gift cards – NordVPN very rarely drops below $3 per month – so this double deal is doubly appealing.

Of course, there are cheaper VPNs available in monetary value alone, but this deal gives the best price we've seen on NordVPN since last Black Friday back in November.

Most interestingly, though, is the fact that when you factor in the gift card, a NordVPN Plus subscription ($105.36 in total, minus $20 = $85.36) works out in total about the same as the Basic plan ($81.36 in total), which gives you no gift card. That means you get Threat Protection Pro for 28 months in exchange for a measly $4.

That looks like a bargain if I've ever seen one. Now, I've got a month to come up with the best way to spend my $20 gift card…

Visit the NordVPN website to claim your 4 months free and Amazon gift card.