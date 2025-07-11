Tom's Guide's exclusive NordVPN deal has been extended – but not for long

Amazon Prime Day may be nearly over but Tom's Guide exclusive NordVPN deal has been extended until the end of July.

The deal, which is also available from our friends at TechRadar, sees NordVPN offering free Amazon gift cards with most premium plans. Even better, every two-year NordVPN includes four extra months of VPN protection for free.

NordVPN is the best VPN on the market right now. It combines super fast speeds, a variety of great features, and class-leading privacy and security – you can dig into our NordVPN review to find out more.

Amazon gift cards worth up to $50 are being offered with three NordVPN plans in the US. These are the details:

NordVPN Plus: $20 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE

Save 74%: NordVPN Plus represents great value. Its fast speeds, rock-solid privacy credentials, and great features make it our #1 rated VPN. What you'll get... • $20 Amazon gift card

• 4 months FREE

• Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking, including Netflix

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Complete: $40 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE

Save 74%: One step up from NordVPN Plus is NordVPN Complete. This plan is for those who want to double their Amazon gift card and get some encrypted cloud storage. What you'll get... • $40 Amazon gift card

• 4 months FREE

• All NordVPN Plus features

• 1TB of encrypted cloud storage

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for $4.62 per month ($129.36 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Prime: $50 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE

Save 79%: NordVPN Prime is the pinnacle of NordVPN plans. It's a US exclusive and is the total cybersecurity package. What you'll get... • $50 Amazon gift card

• 4 months FREE

• All NordVPN features from previous plans

• NordProtect identity theft protection

• Up to $1 million in ID theft insurance

• Up to $100k in cyber extortion insurance

• Credit & Dark Web monitoring

• Dedicated case manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months of protection for $6.33 per month ($177.36 up front pre-tax)

You won't be able to spend your gift card on the last day of Amazon Prime deals as they're delivered 31 to 50 days after purchase. However, you can bank them for Black Friday, or treat yourself straight away.

All NordVPN plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee as standard so you can see if it's right for you before committing to a subscription. However, if you do decide on a refund, there'll be no gift card.

This exclusive offer is also available to readers in the UK, Australia, and Canada, but plans and gift card amounts vary between the countries – our NordVPN prices and plans page goes into more detail on this.

So, if you've splashed out on new tech this Amazon Prime Day, why not protect it and take advantage of one more great deal.

What's on offer in the US?

NordVPN Plus, NordVPN Complete, and NordVPN Prime are the plans to highlight for US users.

NordVPN Plus is the first premium tier offered by NordVPN and represents a big leap up from NordVPN Basic.

NordVPN Plus costs $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front pre-tax) for 28 months of VPN protection. For this, you'll get a $20 Amazon gift card.

NordVPN Basic comes in at $2.91 per month, which is the lowest price we've seen for a while. But for less than $1 a month more, you'll unlock a heap of extra features with NordVPN Plus.

Features include Threat Protection Pro, which protects against malware and phishing, and NordPass, one of the best password managers. This is in addition to the protection for 10 devices, 950+ Mbps speeds, and post-quantum encryption offered as standard – and there's the bonus gift card too.

NordVPN Complete is the next tier up. It's $4.62 per month ($129.36 up front pre-tax) for a 28 month subscription and includes a $40 Amazon gift card.

The up front cost of this plan is $24 more than NordVPN Plus. 1TB of encrypted cloud storage is the only extra NordVPN feature you'll benefit from but you're also doubling your Amazon gift card value from $20 to $40.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Working out at $6.33 per month ($177.36 up front pre-tax), NordVPN Prime is the most expensive plan NordVPN has. This will cover you for 28 months and grant you a $50 Amazon gift card.

NordVPN Prime is a total cybersecurity package. Everything in previous plans is included here plus NordProtect.

There's up to $1 million in ID theft insurance, as well as up to $100k in cyber extortion insurance. You can keep an eye on your data thanks to dark web and credit monitoring and a dedicated case manager will assist you with any claims.

As VPN plans go, it's an expensive one, but we rarely see NordVPN Prime drop below $7 a month. So if you're in the market for complete cybersecurity protection, this deal could be for you.

What's on offer in the UK, Australia, and Canada?

It's not just the US that is getting this exclusive offer, it's the UK, Australia, and Canada too. Like the US, all two-year plans except NordVPN Basic come with four free extra months and an Amazon gift card.

UK

NordVPN Plus is £2.99 per month (£83.76 up front pre-tax) and comes with a £20 Amazon gift card.

There's no middle tier, with UK plans jumping straight to NordVPN Ultimate. This plan is currently £4.62 per month (£129.36 up front pre-tax) and gets you a £50 Amazon gift card.

Both plans have the same features as their US counterparts. The only exception is NordVPN Ultimate doesn't include NordProtect as this is a US-only feature. Instead, UK users will receive up to £5,000 coverage for scams and ID theft recovery.

Australia

Australians also only have two NordVPN plans that include Amazon gift cards. NordVPN Plus is AU$5.65 per month (AU$158.16 up front pre-tax), with a AU$20 gift card included.

NordVPN Complete comes in at AU$6.93 per month (AU$194.16 up front pre-tax) and there's a AU$40 gift card.

Canada

It's back to three deals in Canada, with NordVPN Plus, NordVPN Complete, and NordVPN Ultra on offer.

NordVPN Plus is CA$4.88 per month (CA$136.56 up front pre-tax) and there's a CA$20 Amazon gift card.

NordVPN Complete is CA$5.99 per month (CA$167.76 up front pre-tax), with a CA$40 Amazon gift card.

NordVPN Ultra is CA$7.71 per month (CA$215.76 up front pre-tax), and includes a CA$50 Amazon gift card.

Like the UK, Canada's most premium NordVPN plan differs from NordVPN Prime in the US. Instead of NordProtect, Canadians will receive a subscription to the data removal service Incogni – this is a paid add-on for other international users.