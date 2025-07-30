This exclusive NordVPN deal has been extended again – and free Amazon gift cards are still up for grabs

Tom's Guide's exclusive NordVPN deal has been extended for another two weeks. We rate NordVPN as the best VPN overall and this extension means it stays at the lowest price we've seen for a long time – plans start at $2.91 / £2.31 per month.

Until August 12, new subscribers to NordVPN will receive an additional four months of protection for free on all two-year plans. Free Amazon gift cards worth up to $50 / £50 are also being given away with selected tiers of NordVPN.

Users in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada are the only ones who can access this deal, and it's also being offered by our friends at TechRadar.

In the US, you can get your hands on Amazon gift cards worth $20, $40, and $50.

NordVPN Plus: $20 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE Save 74%: We rate NordVPN as the #1 VPN out there. It's super fast, great for streaming, and boasts rock-solid privacy. What you'll get... • $20 Amazon gift card

• 4 months FREE

• Protection for up to 10 devices

• 900 Mbps+ speeds

• Streaming service unblocking, including Netflix

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front pre-tax) NB: NordVPN is currently trialling different Plus plans, so you may see slight variation in the features offered.

NordVPN Complete: $40 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE Save 74%: The next step up from NordVPN Plus doubles your Amazon gift card and adds 1TB of encrypted cloud storage. What you'll get... • $40 Amazon gift card

• 4 months FREE

• All NordVPN Plus features

• 1TB encrypted cloud storage

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for $4.62 per month ($129.36 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Prime: $50 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE Save 79%: This US-exclusive is NordVPN's complete cybersecurity package What you'll get... • $50 Amazon gift card

• 4 months FREE

• All NordVPN Complete features

• NordProtect identity theft protection

• Up to $1 million in ID theft insurance

• Up to $100k in cyber extortion insurance

• Credit & Dark Web monitoring

• Dedicated case manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months of protection for $6.33 per month ($177.36 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Basic: our #1 rated VPN Save 74%: If you're not interested in extra features, then NordVPN Basic is the most simple package. What you'll get... • Protection for up to 10 devices

• 900 Mbps+ speeds

• Streaming service unblocking, including Netflix

• Post-quantum encryption

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months of protection for $2.91 per month ($81.36 up front pre-tax)

Gift card values and plans differ between the global regions. You can read our NordVPN prices and plans page to find out which plans are available where you are.

Gift cards will be delivered to you between 31 and 50 days after purchase. You could spend them right away or perhaps save them for Black Friday, the choice is yours.

All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee but should you decide to take advantage of this, you won't receive your gift card.

You can read all about NordVPN's fast speeds, excellent streaming capabilities, and class-leading privacy credentials in our NordVPN review. But for now, let's dive into the deals.

The US Deals

The US has four NordVPN plans to choose from: NordVPN Basic, NordVPN Plus, NordVPN Complete, and NordVPN Prime.

All plans come with the four additional months but NordVPN Plus is the first to include a free Amazon gift card – this one is worth $20.

It costs $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front pre-tax) and is a significant improvement on NordVPN Basic.

You'll get access to NordVPN's highly rated threat and malware protection, Threat Protection Pro. It's been rated as the best VPN malware protection and is a certified anti-phishing tool.

Alongside this, NordVPN Plus includes NordPass, one of the best password managers. These are two great additions and join the 900 Mbps+ speeds, protection for up to 10 devices, streaming site unblocking, and post-quantum encryption support included as standard on all plans. However, we've seen some users get a variation of the Plus plan that doesn't include NordPass.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

The next step up is NordVPN Complete. For $4.62 per month ($129.36 up front pre-tax) you'll benefit from 28 months of VPN protection and a free $40 Amazon gift card.

This plan costs $24 more up front than NordVPN Plus and the only extra feature you get is 1TB of encrypted cloud storage. But your Amazon gift card value is doubled, so you may decide it's worth the upgrade.

If you're after NordVPN's most complete package, consider NordVPN Prime. It includes everything offered in previous plans plus NordProtect – an ID theft protection suite.

NordProtect aims to protect your personal data from being exploited. Up to $1 million in ID theft insurance is available, alongside up to $100k in cyber extortion insurance. It will monitor your credit score, as well as searching the dark web for your data. Finally, should you need to open a case, a dedicated case manager will assist you with your claim.

(Image credit: NordProtect)

A premium plan means a premium price and NordVPN Prime is $6.33 per month ($177.36 up front pre-tax), making it the most expensive plan NordVPN offers. This covers you for 28 months and grants you a free $50 Amazon gift card.

This is very expensive for a VPN plan. However we rarely see NordVPN Prime drop below $7 per month. It's more than just a VPN, it's a total cybersecurity package. So if you're in the market for something like this, now is a good time to check out NordVPN Prime.

NordVPN Basic is $2.91 per month ($81.36 up front pre-tax). There's an extra four months of protection but no free Amazon gift cards.

UK Deals

The UK has three NordVPN plans: NordVPN Basic, NordVPN Plus, and NordVPN Ultimate. As with the US, all two-year plans come with four extra months of VPN protection but only two come with free Amazon gift cards.

Regardless of where you are in the world, all NordVPN Plus and NordVPN Basic plans come with the same features.

28 months of NordVPN Plus is £2.99 per month (£83.76 up front pre-tax) and comes with a £20 Amazon gift card.

We jump straight to NordVPN Ultimate in the UK, and it's the most premium plan offered in the country. It's £4.62 per month (£129.36 up front pre-tax) for a 28 month plan and comes with a £50 Amazon gift card.

NordProtect is a US-only feature, but NordVPN Ultimate does include a form of ID protection for UK users. Up to £5,000 is available to aid with scam and ID theft recovery costs.

NordVPN Basic is £2.31 per month (£64.56 up front pre-tax). But remember, there's no Amazon gift card with this plan.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Australia Deals

There's three NordVPN plans in Australia: NordVPN Basic, NordVPN Plus, and NordVPN Complete. Two come with free Amazon gift cards.

NordVPN Plus is AU$5.65 per month (AU$158.16 up front pre-tax). Four extra months of VPN protection and a AU$20 gift card are included.

NordVPN Complete is the highest level of NordVPN plan in Australia. It's AU$6.93 per month (AU$194.16 up front pre-tax), with a AU$40 gift card included. Like the US, 1TB of encrypted cloud storage is the additional feature for this plan.

If you simply want one of the best Australia VPNs with four extra months and no extra features, NordVPN Basic is AU$4.36 per month (AU$122.16 up front pre-tax).

Canada Deals

Canada joins the US in having four NordVPN plans to select from: NordVPN Basic, NordVPN Plus, NordVPN Complete, and NordVPN Ultra.

As always, all these plans come with four extra months of protection for free but only three come with free Amazon gift cards.

NordVPN Plus is CA$4.88 per month (CA$136.56 up front pre-tax) and comes with a CA$20 Amazon gift card.

A CA$40 Amazon gift card is included with NordVPN Complete and it's CA$5.99 per month (CA$167.76 up front pre-tax).

NordVPN Ultra is a Canadian exclusive and costs CA$7.71 per month (CA$215.76 up front pre-tax), with a CA$50 Amazon gift card.

This plan is the most premium offering in Canada but doesn't include any form of ID theft insurance like the US and UK. Instead, this plan includes a subscription to the data removal service Incogni.

This is a paid add-on for international users and the tool sends out data removal requests to data brokers on your behalf.

For those just after one of the best Canada VPNs, NordVPN Basic is CA$3.76 per month (CA$105.36 up front pre-tax).