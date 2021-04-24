Best Roku TVs in 2021

The best Roku TVs prove that one of the best names in smart TVs isn't a TV maker at all. Roku TVs promise a great smart TV experience that matches those of premium sets, but at more affordable prices. And the best Roku TVs include some of our favorite 4K smart TVs and the most exciting TV bargains around.

So what are the best Roku TVs? Of all the models we've reviewed, including Roku TVs from TCL, Hisense and the Walmart store brand Onn, there are plenty to choose from. Here are the best Roku TVs we've reviewed.

What are the best Roku TVs?

Without a doubt, when it comes to Roku TVs, the best and most prominent models are those made by TCL. The manufacturer's close partnership with Roku means that TCL models represent the top Roku TVs on the market.

The TCL 6-Series Roku TV R635 is one of the best TVs we've reviewed, period. It combines quantum-dot displays with mini-LED backlight to offer a level of quality that goes toe-to-toe with more expensive big-name brands and wins.

The TCL 5-Series Roku TV S535 may not reach the same heights as the slightly more expensive 6-Series, but it shows that Roku software can still power a great TV experience regardless of the feature set, with the TCL 5-Series offering one of the best quantum dot-enhanced budget TVs on the market.

We also really loved the Hisense R8F Roku TV. With the 65-inch model selling for less than $700, the Hisense R8F is a better-than-average mid-range TV, and the Roku operating system had plenty of smart features and services to the mix.

1. The best Roku TV: TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) Our favorite Roku TV and a killer value Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 75 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 48.3 x 28.1 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 41.9 pounds Low Stock $549.80 View at Amazon $699.99 View at Best Buy $767.90 View at Walmart Excellent QLED and mini-LED display Great gaming performance Roku TV offers a huge app selection and easy interface Improved Roku remote Sound is a little weak

When it comes to Roku TVs, the Editor's Choice TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) is the standout favorite, and for good reason. The 6-Series offers premium picture quality and a great smart TV experience for much less than its competition. The R635 also ups the ante with mini-LED backlighting in addition to a quantum-dot display. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of a premium OLED TV.

Features like THX Certified Game Mode also help make the 6-Series one of the best gaming TVs available. It even has features such as auto low-latency mode and variable refresh rate, which are a boon for new consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. From the design's smart touches, like cable management in the stand, to the always-solid Roku TV platform, the TCL R635 is one of the best TVs you'll find right now.

Read our full TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) review .

2. Best budget Roku TV: TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) A great QLED TV for less Available Screen Sizes: 50, 55, 65, 75 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 48.4 x 28.1 x 3.0 inches | Weight: 32.6 pounds $478 View at Walmart $479.99 View at Best Buy Check Amazon Faithful colors Built-in Roku smarts Excellent price Mediocre sound Modest brightness

The TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) shows off what makes TCL TVs so value-packed, delivering a surprisingly great mix of picture quality and smart features at an affordable price. With even the largest model selling for less than $1,000, you get the superb color and brightness of QLED, as well as Roku's user-friendly smart TV interface, which puts thousands of apps right at your fingertips.

With the QLED display offering a wide color gamut and excellent color accuracy, the 5-Series is easily one of the best LCD TVs in its price range. It also offers top-of-the-line HDR support, with Dolby Vision in addition to basic HDR10 and HLG formats. With input lag clocking in at 13.1 milliseconds, it's also one of the best gaming TVs you can buy if you're on a budget. And it's roughly half the price of Samsung's equivalent QLED TV, making it one of the best values in smart TVs.

Read our full TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) review .

3. A great basic Roku TV: Hisense R8F Roku TV A budget-friendly winner Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.0b | Size: 56.9 x 32.8 x 3.0 inches | Weight: 43 pounds $688.77 View at Walmart Check Amazon Good picture quality and SDR color accuracy Low input lag Convenient Roku integration Excessive light bloom Unexceptional sound Weak off-angle viewing

If you’re in the market for a 4K set that delivers some solid wins but doesn’t break the $700 price barrier, we really like the Hisense R8F Roku TV, which delivers above-average picture quality along with the always-solid Roku TV platform. The R8F delivers solid picture quality for the affordable price, with particularly good handling of color. Colors were accurate, and Dolby Vision support makes HDR content really look great. It also handled fast action well, with consistently crisp detail and a minimum of smearing. And gamers will be pleased to know that it boasts quick 17.7 millisecond lag times, making it a solid 4K gaming TV.

It’s not perfect — there’s some hyperactive light bloom and audio is just so-so — but there’s not much to complain about at this price. For a basic TV, the Hisense R8F Roku TV checks all the key boxes: affordable, good picture quality, and easy to use. That makes it a definite winner in our book.

Read our full Hisense R8F Roku TV review .

4. Cheapest Roku TV: Onn 4K Roku TV A 4K bargain just for Walmart shoppers Available Screen Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 58, 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 HDMI | Size: 44.2 x 25.5 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 25.2 pounds Visit Site Affordable smart TV Slim, lightweight design Roku interface and remote Mediocre performance Poor black reproduction Bad brightness

Walmart's Onn (stylized "onn.") line of Roku TVs is nothing if not affordable. If you’re shopping at Walmart and pick up this store-brand set, you’ll get Roku’s user-friendly smart TV platform on a large screen for a ridiculously low price — in most screen sizes, you'll spend less than $300. For the price, the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is a worthy purchase if you’re looking for a no-frills set with access to Roku’s channels. It’s among the most affordable ways to upgrade to a smart TV, plus its slim design certainly has some allure.

It’ll suffice if you’re in need of an affordable Roku set while shopping at Walmart, but the Onn 50-inch Roku TV cuts a few too many corners for our liking. The 4K resolution is just as detailed as we'd expect, but the set's brightness, contrast and color reproduction won't satisfy picky viewers. The speakers weren't very loud, and the balance often leaves dialogue and music vocals a bit muddled. If picture or audio performance matters to you, you’ll be better off spending a bit more from something from another manufacturer.

Read our full Onn 4K Roku TV review .

What is Roku?

The Roku name applies to both smart TVs using the Roku operating system, as well as a range of standalone streaming devices, such as the Roku Streaming Stick Plus . (Check out the best Roku devices for our favorites.) While smart TVs using Roku software are all manufactured by other companies, the streaming devices are made by Roku itself. But the thing they have in common across both TVs and streaming sticks, is that they all use the same Roku interface and app store.

We've been big fans of Roku for years, as it emerged early on as a full featured smart TV platform that wasn't tied to a specific manufacturer. We also appreciate the ease of use that Roku offers, with a simple icon based interface that lays out all of your apps in a simple tiled layout. When so many smart TVs rely on crowded menus with multiple rows of scrolling apps and shows, Roku keeps things simple and offers easy customization.

We also like that Roku offers such a wide range of content and apps, which Roku calls channels just to make traditional TV users a little more comfortable. This includes major streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Disney Plus and HBO Max. (See our collection of the best Roku Channels to learn more.)

It also includes dozens, if not hundreds of smaller independent streaming services. This includes everything from local channels offering a streaming app for news and weather to genre specific channels that serve up a steady flow of public domain movie classics, ranging from westerns to horror films.

There are also plenty of free services, such as Pluto TV, Tubi and PBS Kids, not to mention The Roku Channel, Roku's own ad-supported streaming service. (Find out more in our roundup of the best free channels on Roku .)

How much do Roku TVs cost?

The Roku smart TV operating system can be found on all sorts of TVs, ranging from the most affordable budget sets to premium home theater systems. When it comes to budget TVs, we found the sweet spot to be $600 and $1,000. In this price range you will find excellent performance with features like QLED displays, support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, and all of the apps you want.

More expensive models will give you a few fine touches and features for the money, but the overall experience will still be quite similar. Any cheaper, and you may need to make some big sacrifices, such as stepping down to 1080p or 720p resolution, settling for smaller screen sizes, or giving up features like voice search.

Are Roku TVs worth buying?

Do we recommend Roku TVs to our readers? In a word, yes. Roku TVs offer all of the standard smart TV features shoppers are looking for, without the fuss of more advanced functions, such as smart home integration or over-aggressive ads and recommendations.

And the best Roku TVs offer more than just an enjoyable smart TV experience, they also include some really well-made TVs that deliver great picture and sound for much less than premium sets from more recognizable brands.

But there's one big caveat when it comes to Roku TVs, and that's the fact that different manufacturers aren't all making great TVs. TCL has managed to make a name for itself by delivering great quality as well as excellent prices, but Roku has signed licensing deals with more than a dozen companies, and most manufacturers on the budget TV aisle cut more corners. Sets from budget brands like Westinghouse and RCA are a lot more hit and miss, so be sure to check reviews for the specific model you're interested in buying.

How to choose the best Roku TV for you

When it comes to buying the best Roku TVs, our general advice for TV shopping holds true: Find the right screen size for your space, figure out what your budget is, and be smart with where you try to save a buck.

Lower-resolution TVs may be tempting with super low prices, but you'll definitely see the difference on a 4K TV, and that quality is worth paying more for. For the best picture, we recommend getting a set that offers high dynamic range (HDR) support. HDR10 is the base standard, while Dolby Vision is a higher-caliber format, and we recommend opting for Dolby Vision support when you have the choice.

Port selection is another chief concern. More HDMI ports will let you connect more devices, like game consoles and satellite boxes. And if you have a soundbar, you'll want to connect it using an HDMI port with ARC.

From smart functions to port selection, we offer plenty of advice in our TV buying guide , which explains the ins and outs of features like HDR, different types of display, and even extended warranties. And if you still have questions about smart TV features and capabilities, check out Smart TVs: Everything you need to know .

And by shopping for a Roku set in particular, you guarantee that you are able to enjoy the best of streaming services and an easy-to-use smart TV interface.

How we test Roku TVs

Like every TV we review, we put the Roku TVs through a thorough lab testing process, measuring key indicators for picture quality and performance. We use these results to make numbers-based comparisons about color quality, brightness, gaming performance and more. These findings also inform our anecdotal observations from viewing movies and sample videos on each TV.

We spend hours testing each TV, using a spectrophotometer and professional calibration software. We use this data to measure color gamut, color accuracy and brightness. We also test for lag time – a key detail for gaming – measuring to the millisecond how long it takes for content to travel from the original source to the screen.

With that information, we can tell you which TVs look best, sound best and offer the best viewing or gaming experience.