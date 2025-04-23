Roku just announced a ton of new 2025 products — including a Mini-LED TV and super-small streaming sticks

Today, Roku announced a slew of new devices and software updates for 2025, including two new streaming sticks, a refreshed Roku TV lineup and upgrades that aim to make content discovery easier for Roku users.

Both myself and my colleagues appreciate the Roku smart platform for its easy-to-use interface and its robust app support, so we'll be keeping a close eye on the brand's dedicated hardware as the year goes on. For now, let's take a look at what Roku has in store for us this year.

New Roku Streaming Sticks for 2025

(Image credit: Roku)

There are two new streaming sticks hitting shelves this year: the Roku Streaming Stick and the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. The latter will replace the Roku Streaming Stick 4K — our current pick for the best streaming device — as the brand’s top-tier streaming stick.

Roku boasts that these sticks are over 35% smaller than those of competing brands, and the entry-level Roku Streaming Stick starts at just $29.99.

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus, on the other hand, launches at $39.99 and supports 4K playback. (If you ask me, this feature is essential.)

Both sticks come with Roku’s voice remote. You can pre-order new Roku streaming sticks via the brand’s website, and their release date is set for May 6.

New Roku TVs for 2025

(Image credit: Roku)

The Roku Plus Series and the Roku Pro Series are among our favorite budget-friendly sets, and this year, they’re getting some significant upgrades.

The mid-range Plus Series is getting a big backlight boost in the form of Mini-LEDs. Previously, its predecessor offered local dimming functionality, but if you wanted Mini-LEDs, you had to spend up on the Pro Series. With Mini-LED backlighting, the Plus Series will hopefully deliver better brightness and contrast control.

It’s not immediately known if any hardware upgrades are coming to the newest version of the step-up Pro Series, but it will arrive with an all-new, custom factory calibration. Roku says that this calibration will result in a “stunning” out-of-the-box picture, but we’ll have to put the Pro Series through some tests before we determine the accuracy of this factory calibration.

Lastly, Roku announced that its Select Series — the brand’s entry-level LED TV — is getting a gigantic, 85-inch variant in 2025. It was only a matter of time, I suppose, as the popularity of larger TV sizes continues to grow.

As for pricing and availability, not much is known at the moment. According to my colleague Ryan Epps, a Roku representative estimated an official release in the next few months, but we’ll update this space when we learn more.

New Roku features: Daily Trivia, sports notifications and more

(Image credit: Roku)

Whether you access the software by way of a TV or a streaming device, some changes are coming to the Roku experience in 2025. Here's a quick rundown of what you can expect.

Daily Trivia: Fans of Roku's popular trivia game were shocked to see it disappear from the Roku home screen recently, but Roku has confirmed that it will return with a refreshed hub and an archive of previous trivia questions.

Fans of Roku's popular trivia game were shocked to see it disappear from the Roku home screen recently, but Roku has confirmed that it will return with a refreshed hub and an archive of previous trivia questions. Sports Zone: Roku's dedicated sports channel is getting a refresh, too, which includes a row of personalized sports highlights showcasing your favorite teams. A new notifications system will ping your mobile device with team updates, as well.

Roku's dedicated sports channel is getting a refresh, too, which includes a row of personalized sports highlights showcasing your favorite teams. A new notifications system will ping your mobile device with team updates, as well. Roku City: The fan-favorite, purple-tinted cityscape is getting a dedicated tile for easier access.

Roku didn't drop any specific timeline for the roll-out of these new features, but we've been told that we can expect to see them "in the coming months."