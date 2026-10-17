I would never spend over $300 on wireless earbuds — here's why (most of) you shouldn't either

I've reviewed so many earbuds and headphones that I've lost count. Last time I checked, it was somewhere around fifty. That's 5-0. Yep, I've put so many earbuds in my earholes that it's a marvel I still wake up excited to test more.

But because I've reviewed so many, I know which are the best earbuds, and which aren't worth your time. And really? Most of the "best" earbuds are below $300. Some of them are well below $300.

I'll die on this hill: no one should be spending over $300 on Bluetooth earbuds. No, not even the Sony WF-1000XM6 ($330). No, not even the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 ($499). No, not even the Noble Fokus Prestige Encore ($699). Hear me out.

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Specs compared

Here are some of the most memorable earbuds I've reviewed, from cheapest to most expensive. Notice anything?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 JLab Go Pods ANC CMF Buds Pro 2 EarFun Air Pro 4+ Cambridge Audio Melomania A100 SE Apple AirPods Pro 3 Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Status Pro X Technics EAH-AZ100 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2nd Gen) Sennheiser Momentum 5 TW Sony WF-1000XM6 Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Price $36 $69 $99 $149 $249 $249 $249 $299 $299 $300 $330 $499 Sound rating Good Great Great Industry-leading Industry-leading Industry-leading Industry-leading Industry-leading Great Industry-leading Industry-leading Industry-leading Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 6.0 Unspecified Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 6.1 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 6.0 Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Codecs SBC, AAC SBC, AAC, LDAC SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX Lossless SBC, AAC, aptX Lossless, LDAC AAC, Apple Lossless SBC, AAC, SSC (Samsung Seamless) SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3 SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3 SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive SBC, AAC, aptX Lossless, LC3 SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3 SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive Battery (buds/case) 7.5h / 26h 11h / 43h 12h / 42h 11h / 49h 8h / 24h 6h / 30h 8h / 32h 10h / 28h 6h / 24h 12h / 40h 8h / 24h 8h / 28h ANC rating Great Great Great Good Industry-leading Industry-leading Great Great The best Good Industry-leading Great IP rating IP66 IP55 IP55 IPX5 IP57 IP57 IP55 IPX4 IPX4 IP54 IPX4 IP54 Tom's Guide rating 4.5 / 5 4.5 / 5 4.5 / 5 4.0 / 5 4.5 / 5 4.0 / 5 4.0 / 5 4.5 / 5 4.0 / 5 4.5 / 5 4.5 / 5 4 / 5

As you can see, the best-performing ANC earbuds are the AirPods Pro 3, Bose QC Ultra 2nd Gen, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and Sony XM6. While all other earbuds we've tested have at least acceptable ANC, no other brand really comes close to the big names. And Bose? The best. Dr. Bose literally invented ANC. (No, seriously. That's not an aphorism. Literally.)

I'm not going to walk you through the objective specs like IP ratings, Bluetooth codecs, and battery life. The numbers speak for themselves.

Let's chat about the most important spec: sound quality. Of course, sound quality is an inherently subjective criterion. What one person loves, another will think is mediocre, and vice versa.

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I am extremely open-minded when I analyse sound quality. I accept that some people prefer bass — like the Soundcore Space 2 Pro — and some people prefer neutral tuning — like the Meze 99 Classics 2nd Gen. I don't mark down audio products for a bassy signature unless it negatively affects the overall listening experience, and vice versa. However, I do explicitly note where each product excels and falls behind, so you get a holistic view before buying.

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But here's an opinion I have yet to be disproved: serious audiophiles will have multiple earbuds/headphones for different use cases. Out and about? Wireless earbuds or headphones. At-home listening? Wired headphones or wired earbuds.

Why I would never buy $300+ earbuds

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So what about everyone else? I don't think you should spend over $300 on earbuds. I've used $4,000+ headphones, and I'm still happy with my 3-year-old, $250 AirPods. Every single day.

Super expensive Bluetooth earbuds just aren't worth it. Earbuds are tiny, ergo: loseable and less space for drivers.

I'm an audio reviewer, and I've been using my AirPods Pro 2 for over three years now. Am I going to upgrade? No. Heck, no! A) I'm poor, and B) I have headphones for deep listening sessions at home. My Bluetooth earbuds are for everything else. And honestly, my AirPods do everything I want and more.

Despite being four years old now, AirPods Pro 2 still sound creme de la creme. Bass is well-rounded and controlled; mids are melodic and vibrant; the treble is clear and bright without getting anywhere near tinny.

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My love of the AirPods Pro 2 got me thinking. Are $500 earbuds much different?

Our Reviews Editor, Pete Wolinski, uses the $499 Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 as his daily drivers. When I asked him if the earbuds were worth it, he said, "I wouldn't buy these earbuds, in all honesty. I would buy Bowers headphones in a heartbeat though, as the build quality, comfort, and SQ all make it worthwhile. Especially the Px7 S3 on sale."

"The Pi8 have the reference tune, and it's classic Bowers: spacious, high fidelity, powerful but controlled bass." However, despite praising the sound quality, he said, "Judging, well, literally everywhere else, the Pi8 aren't worth it. ANC is passable but nowhere near what it could be for in-ear buds, and therefore nothing on the Apple/Sony buds."

But I'm not saying no one should spend more than $300 on certain audio products

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As you'll see in the headline, I specifically wrote "Bluetooth earbuds". By all means, spend more than $300 on IEMs or headphones. Wireless earbuds, though? No! Save your money! Please!

Bluetooth headphones cost more than earbuds — it's an occupational hazard — so I'll forgive spending even $500 on wireless cans. It makes more sense to me as an audio reviewer. Headphones like the $549 AirPods Max 2, $459 Technics EAH-A1000, and the "entry-level" $479 Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 are worth it.

The same goes for IEMs like the Noble Audio Iris ($699) or budget-friendly Meze Alba ($169). If you go wired, you can get much better sound quality for much less money. Of course, you don't get digital features like ANC, EQ adjustment, or a mic (for the most part), but IEMs aren't intended for that kind of use.

You can also get wired headphones for much, much less than Bluetooth earbuds — with ten times the sound. I've tested most of FiiO's budget lineup: FiiO JT7 ($119), FiiO JT3 ($69), FiiO FT1 Pro ($219). All of these provide textured, tangible sound quality and are much cheaper than AirPods.

So if you want reference sound quality, I would just buy some wired headphones or IEMs. For everything else — ANC, call quality, convenience — you can honestly get top-of-the-range earbuds for well under $300. The Cambridge Audio Melomania A100 ($129), AirPods Pro 3 ($249), or Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro ($249) will not disappoint.

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