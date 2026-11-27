Run, don't walk! I've found On sneakers for less than $100 in this Black Friday sale
Trust me, I review sneakers for a living
If you've been waiting for the Black Friday sales to drop to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — the On Black Friday sale has started, and you can score a pair of sneakers for less than $100. Whether you've just completed your first Turkey Trot or have a Spring marathon on the horizon, today is a good day to upgrade your running shoes.
Right now, my favorite pair of On shoes, the Cloudmonster 3, is discounted to $100 from $190 in the On Black Friday sale. The savings are on the wide version of the shoe, but I've found On comes up pretty narrow in the midfoot. Not for you? Read on to find all my top picks today.
Quick links
- All Black Friday deals
- On Cloud 6: was $160 now $90 @ On
- On Cloudmonster 3 (wide): was $190 now $100 @ On
- On Cloud Geo 6: was $190 now $100 @ On
- On Cloudsurfer 2: was $160 now $110 @ On
Best On Black Friday deals
This is On's signature everyday shoe, best suited to all-day wear, walking workouts, and light runs. Right now, you can grab the Cloud 6 for $90 in both men's and women's sizes, plus there are plenty of different colors to choose from.
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The On Cloudmonster 3 is my go-to On running shoe, best suited for easy miles and long runs. Right now, you can save $90 on the Cloudmonster 3 in the wide-fit version. I normally find On comes up narrow in the forefoot, so don't let this put you off.
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These waterproof shoes will keep your feet dry on the dog walk or light hikes this winter. Right now, they have $90 off in the women's sizes and $70 off in the men's. Grab them while you can.
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The On Cloudboom Volt is a seriously fun shoe to run in, and will help you get round your next race with a decent amount of bounce underfoot. For $100, this is one of the best running shoe deals I've seen this Black Friday.
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The Cloudsurfer 2 is a plush, bouncy running shoe, best suited to easy miles and long runs. It's a close call between this and the Cloudmonster, but if you prefer a max-cushioned shoe, this is the sneaker to reach for this Black Friday.
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The saving isn't quite as big, but if you're looking for the regular Cloudmonster 3 this Black Friday, it's also on sale in tonnes of different colors.
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Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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