If you've been waiting for the Black Friday sales to drop to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — the On Black Friday sale has started, and you can score a pair of sneakers for less than $100. Whether you've just completed your first Turkey Trot or have a Spring marathon on the horizon, today is a good day to upgrade your running shoes.

Right now, my favorite pair of On shoes, the Cloudmonster 3, is discounted to $100 from $190 in the On Black Friday sale. The savings are on the wide version of the shoe, but I've found On comes up pretty narrow in the midfoot. Not for you? Read on to find all my top picks today.

Best On Black Friday deals

On Cloud 6: was $160 now $90 at On.com (US) This is On's signature everyday shoe, best suited to all-day wear, walking workouts, and light runs. Right now, you can grab the Cloud 6 for $90 in both men's and women's sizes, plus there are plenty of different colors to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

On Cloudmonster 3: was $190 now $100 at On.com (US) The On Cloudmonster 3 is my go-to On running shoe, best suited for easy miles and long runs. Right now, you can save $90 on the Cloudmonster 3 in the wide-fit version. I normally find On comes up narrow in the forefoot, so don't let this put you off. Read more Read less ▼

On Cloud 6 Geo Waterproof: was $190 now $100 at On.com (US) These waterproof shoes will keep your feet dry on the dog walk or light hikes this winter. Right now, they have $90 off in the women's sizes and $70 off in the men's. Grab them while you can. Read more Read less ▼

On Cloudboom Volt : was $200 now $100 at On.com (US) The On Cloudboom Volt is a seriously fun shoe to run in, and will help you get round your next race with a decent amount of bounce underfoot. For $100, this is one of the best running shoe deals I've seen this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼