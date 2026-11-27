I was excited for Garmin Fenix 8 Pro deals this Black Friday, and knew the Fenix 8 would also be on sale, but I did not expect Garmin to cut the price of the Fenix 9 Pro too, because it only came out a couple of months ago.

I’ve tested all three watches extensively, running marathons with the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro and using the Fenix 9 Pro for the past couple of months after its launch, and all three have their merits in the sales.

Which you go for depends on a few key factors, relating to the design options and some select features that are only on the newer models.

Below I’ve highlighted what I think the key differences are between the watches, to hopefully help you make a call on which to buy.

Garmin Fenix deals

You should buy the Garmin Fenix 8 if…

(Image credit: Future)

The main reason to get the oldest Fenix of the trio is value, because it comes in $100 cheaper than the Fenix 8 Pro on sale, even when opting for a sapphire titanium model.

However, it’s not the only reason, because the orange Garmin Fenix 8 on sale is actually one of the best-looking Garmins ever made, in my opinion, and also a little bit thinner than the newer Fenix models.

Garmin Fenix 8: was $999 now $749 at Amazon The Fenix 8 offers the best value of the three latest Fenixes on sale, and only misses out on a few key features compared to the newer watches. You don't get LTE and satellite connectivity or quite as bright an AMOLED display, but it still nails the essentials of sports tracking and navigation, and does so for $100 less than the Fenix 8 Pro

As you’d expect, you miss out on some features by getting the Fenix 8, most notably the LTE and satellite connectivity available on the newer Pro models.

It also has a slightly less bright AMOLED display, which I can’t say I’ve noticed too much in my testing, and lacks the green flashlight setting and faster maps on the Fenix 9 Pro.

Garmin is actually rolling back most of the software features that arrived on the Fenix 9 Pro to the Fenix 8, though, and in general it matches the new watches well for key sports tracking, training analysis, battery life, and navigation features.

I really don’t think you lose out on too much by getting the Fenix 8 myself, and there are three size options to pick between, along with the choice of an AMOLED or MIP display.

You should buy the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro if…

(Image credit: Future)

The main reason I’d choose the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro over the Fenix 8 is its connectivity features, which can be a lifesaver if you regularly venture off the grid or like to leave your phone behind during activities.

Getting those features while saving $150 compared with the Fenix 9 Pro makes the Fenix 8 Pro a tempting option for adventurers.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Aside from the more attractive, all-titanium design, green flashlight, and faster maps on the Fenix 9 Pro, the Fenix 8 Pro really does match up well with the newer watch on features, and you can get it for $150 less in the sales.

However, the Fenix 8 Pro only comes in AMOLED (or MicroLED, but that’s still wildly expensive) and 47mm and 51mm sizes, so those looking for a 43mm or MIP watch will have to opt for the Fenix 8 or Fenix 9 instead.

You should buy the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro if…

(Image credit: Future)

If you have to have the latest and greatest smartwatch on your wrist, it’s the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro, and the fact that it’s reduced at all is a pleasant surprise this Black Friday.

The main upgrade on the Fenix 8 Pro is the all-titanium design of the Fenix 9 Pro, which I have to say is incredibly attractive and a bigger update than I expected.

Garmin Fenix 9 Pro: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Amazon All models of the Garmin Fenix 9 are reduced by at least $100 for Black Friday, including the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro with InReach, which is the watch I'm using as my main tracker right now. If you want the latest and greatest Garmin watch, this is the time to buy it, because it's the first time it's been discounted anywhere.

You also get a green flashlight mode, which I do now use more often than the white mode as it doesn’t ruin your night vision, and faster panning and zooming with maps.

As it’s the newest watch, the Fenix 9 Pro will also be getting software updates further into the future than the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro, though Garmin has shown more willingness to roll back upgrades to older models recently.

You can save $100 on any model of the Fenix 9 Pro, which has MIP and AMOLED options in its lineup, plus three sizes, and there’s actually one Fenix 9 model that’s reduced even further, which is the 43mm Fenix 9.

Garmin Fenix 9: was $999 now $849 at Amazon This sneaky little deal on one color of the 43mm Garmin Fenix 9 makes it the cheapest model of the latest watch available by $50. It misses out on some upgrades you do get on the Fenix 9 Pro, but given that the Fenix 8 Pro only comes in 47mm and 51mm sizes, this is the best 43mm Fenix you can get for $849.

The standard Fenix 9 doesn’t have the all-titanium build or extra connectivity of the Pro models (or the green flashlight mode), so I think the Fenix 8 Pro is better value at the same price, but this is the cheapest you’ll find Garmin’s latest flagship anywhere.