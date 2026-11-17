It’s been almost 10 years since the launch of the Nike Vaporfly 4%, the carbon plate running shoe that changed everything for runners on race day, and Nike is celebrating the anniversary with the launch of the Nike Vaporfly 5.

However, the new version of the legendary racer isn’t due to go on sale until Fall 2026, which means runners in need of a speedy shoe before then will need to look elsewhere.

If you’re a Vaporfly fan, you’re in luck, because the Nike Vaporfly 4 is just $145 in the early Nike Black Friday sale when using the code EARLYBF, a massive 46% saving on the full price of the shoe.

Nike Vaporfly 4: was $270 now $145 at NIKE To get the lowest price on the Vaporfly 4 you have to stack the discounts available in Nike's sale. Pick a color of the shoe that's reduced to $193, then use the code 'EARLYBF' to take a further 25% off the price at checkout.

Nike has announced that there will be some interesting updates to the Vaporfly 5, which is lighter than the Vaporfly 4, has a new wave-shaped carbon plate and uses two foams in its midsole.

It’s a shoe I’ll be excited to test next year, but for now the Vaporfly 4 looks a great stand-in for short distance races in particular, especially as the other pinnacle Nike racer announced recently — the Nike Apex — is also yet to actually go on sale.

The Vaporfly 4 is a very lightweight shoe which uses the springy ZoomX foam that has been a signature feature of the line since the launch of the original Vaporfly.

While in its heyday the Vaporfly was really the only racing option for elites and keen amateurs like myself, there’s now a huge variety of carbon super-shoes available, and with their big prices come big discounts this Black Friday.

So if you’re not keen on the Vaporfly 4, I’ve picked out three carbon racers that are heavily discounted this Black Friday.

(Image credit: Future)

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