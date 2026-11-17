Nike just announced the Vaporfly 5, so I went hunting for deals on the Vaporfly 4 and it’s 46% off for Black Friday
Save $135 on Nike’s famous racing shoe
It’s been almost 10 years since the launch of the Nike Vaporfly 4%, the carbon plate running shoe that changed everything for runners on race day, and Nike is celebrating the anniversary with the launch of the Nike Vaporfly 5.
However, the new version of the legendary racer isn’t due to go on sale until Fall 2026, which means runners in need of a speedy shoe before then will need to look elsewhere.
If you’re a Vaporfly fan, you’re in luck, because the Nike Vaporfly 4 is just $145 in the early Nike Black Friday sale when using the code EARLYBF, a massive 46% saving on the full price of the shoe.
To get the lowest price on the Vaporfly 4 you have to stack the discounts available in Nike's sale. Pick a color of the shoe that's reduced to $193, then use the code 'EARLYBF' to take a further 25% off the price at checkout.
Nike has announced that there will be some interesting updates to the Vaporfly 5, which is lighter than the Vaporfly 4, has a new wave-shaped carbon plate and uses two foams in its midsole.
It’s a shoe I’ll be excited to test next year, but for now the Vaporfly 4 looks a great stand-in for short distance races in particular, especially as the other pinnacle Nike racer announced recently — the Nike Apex — is also yet to actually go on sale.
The Vaporfly 4 is a very lightweight shoe which uses the springy ZoomX foam that has been a signature feature of the line since the launch of the original Vaporfly.
While in its heyday the Vaporfly was really the only racing option for elites and keen amateurs like myself, there’s now a huge variety of carbon super-shoes available, and with their big prices come big discounts this Black Friday.
So if you’re not keen on the Vaporfly 4, I’ve picked out three carbon racers that are heavily discounted this Black Friday.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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