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Best Apple Black Friday deals live: get AirPods Pro 3, MacBook Neo and Apple Watch 12 before prices bounce back
The best Apple deals picked by Tom's Guide experts
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Black Friday is finally here — and it's time to find the best Apple deals! Yes, after a couple of weeks of build up, we're now in the heart of the sales season. Today is the day that Amazon and other online retailers will be bringing out all of their best deals.
There have already been some brilliant offers on typically expensive Apple gear. The MacBook Neo dropped under $600, the AirPods Pro 3 went to $149, and Apple TV slashed its price to a mere $7 per month.
So, what other treats can we expect today? I'll be on hand to find out, bringing you all the best Apple Black Friday deals as they come in. Some of these will sell out quickly, so if you spot something you like, act fast!
Apple Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone: accessories from $14 @ Amazon
- iPhone 17e: 4 lines for $25/line @ T-Mobile
- Apple TV: was $14 now $7 @ Apple
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon
Editor's Picks
Right now you can score more than 50% off Apple TV's usual monthly price for the first six months. Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal for new and eligible subscribers. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to snag this discount, but if you do, you'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027.
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Keep track of all your stuff with Apple's own Bluetooth tracker, whether it's a bag, wallet or your keys. The new generation AirTag features instant pairing, a speaker that's 50% louder, and improved Precision Finding to help you hunt down your missing items with more accuracy.
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iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera.
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In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said these earbuds are the best AirPods yet. With features like Live Translation, heart rate tracking, and integrated Siri, they're ideal if you want your earbuds to work for you. But if you "just" want industry-leading earbuds with perfect sound and great ANC, the Pro 3 won't let you down.
Price check: $149 @ Walmart | Sold out @ Amazon
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Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap.
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I didn't expect to see this deal. The new iPad mini A20 Pro is $100 off. The new model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is the first time it's on sale.
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It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck.
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The Mac mini M6 keeps the ultra-compact 5x5-inch design introduced with the prior generation, but packs major performance upgrades under the hood. You get the raw speed of Apple's M6 chip, upgraded graphics with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better 1080p gaming, 16GB of unified memory, and improved connectivity thanks to Apple's custom N1 chip, which adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread support.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The cheapest Apple Watch is now well under $200
This is arguably the best value Apple Watch, even without the Black Friday discounts. The Apple Watch SE 3 makes for a perfect companion to your iPhone. While it may lack a few of the bells and whistles that come with the more higher spec Apple Watches, it's still capable of tracking your health and fitness.
Thanks to the Black Friday deals, you can now get the basic 40mm model for $179 – a chunky $70 saving. That offer also applies to the slightly larger 44mm model, which comes in at $209. Great deals on this lovely watch.
- Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3 (44mm): was $279 now $209 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday laptop deal? Save $300 on the MacBook Air
The Air really is a versatile machine and is arguably the MacBook that would suit most people's needs. It has enough power to handle pretty much any task, while remaining light and portable. It looks gorgeous too.
With this Black Friday deal, Amazon has brought the price of the 13-inch model in under $1000. If you're after a larger screen, however, you can also get the 15-inch version for an impressive $1199.
- MacBook Air with M5: was $1299 now $999 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air with M5: was $1499 now $1199 @ Amazon
My favorite deal right now — grab the Studio Display at $600 off before it sells out
This has been one of the most impressive Apple deals we've seen so far this Black Friday.
Apple's stunning 27-inch Studio Display is a must-buy for anyone who needs a big, beautiful screen for work. It's a firm favorite of photographers, designers, artists, lecturers, and content creators, but also software developers and writers, thanks to the Studio Display's crisp typography. It's also quite pricey...
Well, not anymore. The price of the Apple Studio Display has been cut to just $1399, saving you a huge $600, and making this a real Black Friday bargain.
- Apple Studio Display: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Apple's AirPods Max 2 are just $419 — but will they get even cheaper?
Apple's stellar AirPods Max 2 have been one of the stars of the Black Friday deals so far this year. With $130 slashed off the asking price, it's well worth picking up a pair of these beautiful, feature-packed cans. They have strong ANC and fit seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem, so if you have an iPhone, MacBook, or iPad they will work perfectly with them right out of the box.
Will we see a further discount as the day goes on? It's possible – they were briefly as low as $399 back in July – and Black Friday itself has only just started. Still, $419 is a great price, so either way you're getting a bargain if you buy these today.
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 @ Amazon
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