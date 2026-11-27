Black Friday is finally here — and it's time to find the best Apple deals! Yes, after a couple of weeks of build up, we're now in the heart of the sales season. Today is the day that Amazon and other online retailers will be bringing out all of their best deals.

There have already been some brilliant offers on typically expensive Apple gear. The MacBook Neo dropped under $600, the AirPods Pro 3 went to $149, and Apple TV slashed its price to a mere $7 per month.

So, what other treats can we expect today? I'll be on hand to find out, bringing you all the best Apple Black Friday deals as they come in. Some of these will sell out quickly, so if you spot something you like, act fast!

Editor's Picks

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Right now you can score more than 50% off Apple TV's usual monthly price for the first six months. Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal for new and eligible subscribers. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to snag this discount, but if you do, you'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $18 at Amazon Keep track of all your stuff with Apple's own Bluetooth tracker, whether it's a bag, wallet or your keys. The new generation AirTag features instant pairing, a speaker that's 50% louder, and improved Precision Finding to help you hunt down your missing items with more accuracy. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said these earbuds are the best AirPods yet. With features like Live Translation, heart rate tracking, and integrated Siri, they're ideal if you want your earbuds to work for you. But if you "just" want industry-leading earbuds with perfect sound and great ANC, the Pro 3 won't let you down. Price check: $149 @ Walmart | Sold out @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! Save $100 Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Apple 8.5" iPad mini (A20 Pro): was $699 now $599 at Amazon I didn't expect to see this deal. The new iPad mini A20 Pro is $100 off. The new model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is the first time it's on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck. Read more Read less ▼