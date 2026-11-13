REI’s holiday sale knocks up to 35% off some of my favorite running shoes, including the Nike Vomero Plus, Asics Gel-Nimbus 28, and Hoka Clifton 11
Some top running shoes have hit the sales
The sales season is in full flow and if you’re shopping for discounts on the best running shoes, I’d check in at REI, where some of my favorite sneakers are up to 35% off.
As you’d expect, older models have some of the biggest discounts going, including the Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 being $129 down from $175, but there are also new shoes in the sale.
You can get the Nike Pegasus 42 for $107 down from $145 at REI, and the new Hoka Clifton 11 is $108 down from $155.
I’ve picked out what I think are the 11 best deals on running shoes I’ve tested myself below.
Quick Links
- Shop all running shoes in the REI sale
- Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $104 @ REI
- Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $107 @ REI
- Hoka Clifton 11: was $155 now $108 @ REI
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $170 now $129 @ REI
- Brooks Glycerin Flex: was $170 now $130 @ REI
- Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: was $175 now $130 @ REI
- New Balance SC Trainer v3: was $190 now $132 @ REI
- Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $134 @ REI
- Nike Zoom Fly 6: was $180 now $134 @ REI
- New Balance 1080v15: was $170 now $135 @ REI
- Brooks Glycerin Max 2: was $200 now $150 @ REI
REI Running Shoe Deals
The Hoka Arahi 8 is a lightweight stability shoe that offers extra support on the medial side. I've tested it and the newer Arahi 9, and the older shoe is very similar to the latest model, so I'd jump on this deal if you need a supportive daily trainer.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nike Pegasus remains one of the most popular running shoes out there over 40 years after the original came out, and the Pegasus 42 lives up to the standards of the line in being a durable sneaker that's great for gym workouts as well as runs.
Read moreRead less▼
The latest model of Hoka's popular Clifton sneaker is discounted in a few sizes in the REI sale. The Clifton 11 is a comfortable shoe and great for walking as well as racking up your training miles in.
Read moreRead less▼
The Gel-Nimbus 28 is a max-cushioned running shoe built to deliver as much comfort and shock absorption as possible during your training. The Gel-NImbus 29 recently came out, prompting widespread deals on the 28, including this big discount at REI.
Read moreRead less▼
The Glycerin Flex is a unique cushioned running that has grooves cut into its outsole to make it more flexible. It has a natural, comfortable ride, and is reduced by $40 in the REI sale.
Read moreRead less▼
I've just started testing the Saucony Endorphin Speed 6, which so far feels pretty similar to the Speed 5 despite a new midsole foam, so I'd jump on this discount on the older shoe in the REI sale. The Speed 5 is a plated trainer that offers a great combo of speed and comfort.
Read moreRead less▼
The SC Trainer v3 is a bouncy plated trainer that's been out for a couple of years now, so it makes sense that it's hitting the sales regularly. You can get almost $60 off the shoe in the REI sale right now.
Read moreRead less▼
My favorite cushioned shoe of all time, the Nike Vomero Plus has an incredibly bouncy and fun ride for easy and long runs. It's often in sales these days, including this chunky discount in the REI sale.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is a highly versatile plated running shoe that I found worked well for everything from easy runs to track workouts and even races. It's an older model now, so often in sales, and you can get it for $134 at REI right now.
Read moreRead less▼
The latest model of the popular New Balance 1080 line is the best in years thanks to a new midsole foam. It's great to see this relatively new shoe in the REI sale, and if you need a comfortable cushioned daily trainer this is one of your best options right now.
Read moreRead less▼
The Glycerin Max 2 is a max-stack cushioned running shoe with a smooth rocker and a dual-density midsole that delivers comfort at the heel and a responsive toe-off in the forefoot. It's $50 off in a few sports right now, including REI.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.