REI’s holiday sale knocks up to 35% off some of my favorite running shoes, including the Nike Vomero Plus, Asics Gel-Nimbus 28, and Hoka Clifton 11

The sales season is in full flow and if you’re shopping for discounts on the best running shoes, I’d check in at REI, where some of my favorite sneakers are up to 35% off.

As you’d expect, older models have some of the biggest discounts going, including the Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 being $129 down from $175, but there are also new shoes in the sale.

You can get the Nike Pegasus 42 for $107 down from $145 at REI, and the new Hoka Clifton 11 is $108 down from $155.

I’ve picked out what I think are the 11 best deals on running shoes I’ve tested myself below.

REI Running Shoe Deals

Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $104 at REI The Hoka Arahi 8 is a lightweight stability shoe that offers extra support on the medial side. I've tested it and the newer Arahi 9, and the older shoe is very similar to the latest model, so I'd jump on this deal if you need a supportive daily trainer. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $107 at REI The Nike Pegasus remains one of the most popular running shoes out there over 40 years after the original came out, and the Pegasus 42 lives up to the standards of the line in being a durable sneaker that's great for gym workouts as well as runs. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 11: was $155 now $108 at REI The latest model of Hoka's popular Clifton sneaker is discounted in a few sizes in the REI sale. The Clifton 11 is a comfortable shoe and great for walking as well as racking up your training miles in. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $170 now $129 at REI The Gel-Nimbus 28 is a max-cushioned running shoe built to deliver as much comfort and shock absorption as possible during your training. The Gel-NImbus 29 recently came out, prompting widespread deals on the 28, including this big discount at REI. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Glycerin Flex: was $170 now $130 at REI The Glycerin Flex is a unique cushioned running that has grooves cut into its outsole to make it more flexible. It has a natural, comfortable ride, and is reduced by $40 in the REI sale. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: was $175 now $130 at REI I've just started testing the Saucony Endorphin Speed 6, which so far feels pretty similar to the Speed 5 despite a new midsole foam, so I'd jump on this discount on the older shoe in the REI sale. The Speed 5 is a plated trainer that offers a great combo of speed and comfort. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance SC Trainer v3: was $190 now $132 at REI The SC Trainer v3 is a bouncy plated trainer that's been out for a couple of years now, so it makes sense that it's hitting the sales regularly. You can get almost $60 off the shoe in the REI sale right now. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $134 at REI My favorite cushioned shoe of all time, the Nike Vomero Plus has an incredibly bouncy and fun ride for easy and long runs. It's often in sales these days, including this chunky discount in the REI sale. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Zoom Fly 6: was $180 now $134 at REI The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is a highly versatile plated running shoe that I found worked well for everything from easy runs to track workouts and even races. It's an older model now, so often in sales, and you can get it for $134 at REI right now. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 1080v15: was $170 now $135 at REI The latest model of the popular New Balance 1080 line is the best in years thanks to a new midsole foam. It's great to see this relatively new shoe in the REI sale, and if you need a comfortable cushioned daily trainer this is one of your best options right now. Read more Read less ▼