Jump To:

REI’s holiday sale knocks up to 35% off some of my favorite running shoes, including the Nike Vomero Plus, Asics Gel-Nimbus 28, and Hoka Clifton 11

Deals
By
Published

Some top running shoes have hit the sales

Hoka Clifton 11 deal
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:
0

The sales season is in full flow and if you’re shopping for discounts on the best running shoes, I’d check in at REI, where some of my favorite sneakers are up to 35% off.

As you’d expect, older models have some of the biggest discounts going, including the Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 being $129 down from $175, but there are also new shoes in the sale.

You can get the Nike Pegasus 42 for $107 down from $145 at REI, and the new Hoka Clifton 11 is $108 down from $155.

I’ve picked out what I think are the 11 best deals on running shoes I’ve tested myself below.

Quick Links

REI Running Shoe Deals

Hoka Arahi 8
Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $104 at REI

The Hoka Arahi 8 is a lightweight stability shoe that offers extra support on the medial side. I've tested it and the newer Arahi 9, and the older shoe is very similar to the latest model, so I'd jump on this deal if you need a supportive daily trainer.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $107 at REI

The Nike Pegasus remains one of the most popular running shoes out there over 40 years after the original came out, and the Pegasus 42 lives up to the standards of the line in being a durable sneaker that's great for gym workouts as well as runs.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Hoka Clifton 11
Hoka Clifton 11: was $155 now $108 at REI

The latest model of Hoka's popular Clifton sneaker is discounted in a few sizes in the REI sale. The Clifton 11 is a comfortable shoe and great for walking as well as racking up your training miles in.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Gel-Nimbus 28
Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $170 now $129 at REI

The Gel-Nimbus 28 is a max-cushioned running shoe built to deliver as much comfort and shock absorption as possible during your training. The Gel-NImbus 29 recently came out, prompting widespread deals on the 28, including this big discount at REI.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Brooks Glycerin Flex
Brooks Glycerin Flex: was $170 now $130 at REI

The Glycerin Flex is a unique cushioned running that has grooves cut into its outsole to make it more flexible. It has a natural, comfortable ride, and is reduced by $40 in the REI sale.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Saucony Endorphin Speed 5
Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: was $175 now $130 at REI

I've just started testing the Saucony Endorphin Speed 6, which so far feels pretty similar to the Speed 5 despite a new midsole foam, so I'd jump on this discount on the older shoe in the REI sale. The Speed 5 is a plated trainer that offers a great combo of speed and comfort.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
New Balance SC Trainer v3
New Balance SC Trainer v3: was $190 now $132 at REI

The SC Trainer v3 is a bouncy plated trainer that's been out for a couple of years now, so it makes sense that it's hitting the sales regularly. You can get almost $60 off the shoe in the REI sale right now.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $134 at REI

My favorite cushioned shoe of all time, the Nike Vomero Plus has an incredibly bouncy and fun ride for easy and long runs. It's often in sales these days, including this chunky discount in the REI sale.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6: was $180 now $134 at REI

The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is a highly versatile plated running shoe that I found worked well for everything from easy runs to track workouts and even races. It's an older model now, so often in sales, and you can get it for $134 at REI right now.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
New Balance 1080v15
New Balance 1080v15: was $170 now $135 at REI

The latest model of the popular New Balance 1080 line is the best in years thanks to a new midsole foam. It's great to see this relatively new shoe in the REI sale, and if you need a comfortable cushioned daily trainer this is one of your best options right now.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Brooks Glycerin Max 2
Brooks Glycerin Max 2: was $200 now $150 at REI

The Glycerin Max 2 is a max-stack cushioned running shoe with a smooth rocker and a dual-density midsole that delivers comfort at the heel and a responsive toe-off in the forefoot. It's $50 off in a few sports right now, including REI.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Nick Harris-Fry
Nick Harris-Fry
Senior Writer

Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.

Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.

Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top