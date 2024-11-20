Want a twin mattresses under $100? Here's the 7 best in the Black Friday sales

If you're looking for a cheap mattresses, the Black Friday sales are the best time to pick one up. Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and more have already started slashing their prices, and Twin mattresses are at their lowest prices. We're seeing some incredible prices, like just $94.99 for the Zinus Spring Sensation Hybrid mattress at Amazon. It's the perfect time to refresh your kid's bedroom or if you're setting up a new guest room for the holidays.

Many of our top picks in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers start above $100 for a twin. So, we've been trawling the internet for the best deals available right now and found some amazing options under $100 so you can solve your bedroom woes without breaking the bank.

If you're looking to spruce up your own bedroom, take a look at our Black Friday mattress deals page for a full selection of premium mattresses. But if you just want a decent mattress at a great price, these budget friendly options are for you.

7 top twin mattress deals right now

1. Zinus Spring Sensation Hybrid mattress: from $94.99 at Amazon

This affordable spring mattress is fiberglass free and available in three heights: 6”, 8” and 10”. If you're looking for a comfortable mattress for kids that still provides all the support they need in their growing stages, this is a fantastic option. that comes in at just under $100. The plush pillow top is designed to offer superior pressure relief and cozy comfort and the spring design means it'll be durable. A twin size, 6" tall mattress is just $94.99 and you'll get a 10-year warranty and free shipping. Unsure what size you need? Check out our twin xl mattress vs twin comparison piece.

2. Ikea Ågotnes foam mattress: from $69 at Ikea

If you’re after a quick solution to your mattress woes, this all-foam 3 7/8” mattress is a dependable choice. IKEA is known for producing good-quality no-frills furniture and this firm foam mattress certainly fits the bill. It arrives roll-packed so you can pop it straight on the bedframe when it arrives on your doorstep. It's covered by a 10-year limited warranty so you won't need to fret about defects.

3. PayLessHere Innerspring mattress: from $99.98 at Amazon

Made from high-quality knitted fabric, this mattress is great for sleepers with back and neck pain. At 10" this mattress is deeper than most in this price bracket, providing extra support and relief to stress points in the body. Despite its small size, this bed has several layers of support including a breathable fabric cover, a high-density foam layer, and supportive pocket springs. The twin size is just $99.98, which is an incredible price, but Amazon doesn't offer a warranty or sleep trial and there's a delivery fee which varies depending on where you're shipping to.

4. MLILY Ego mattress: was from $260 $99 at Walmart

This fresh and fiberglass-free mattress is a great option for a smaller bed at a rock-bottom price. The feel is medium firm, meaning it will be comfortable for most sleepers and also boasts minimal motion transfer. It features a graphene cover with moisture-wicking properties, keeping you dry and comfortable all night long. Its versatility makes it an excellent choice for guest beds, and the huge Walmart Black Friday sale reduces a twin size down to $99 (was $260), so it's a deal well worth taking advantage of. You'll also get free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

5. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress: from $79 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a fresh and eco-friendly mattress, then this green-tea infused mattress fits the bill. Zinus' pressure-relief technology is designed to reduce aches, comforming to the shape of your body with its comfortable and high-quality memory foam. And if you don't like Green Tea, don't worry, this mattress isn't an acquired taste. At 5" tall, a twin is $79 and you'll get free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

6. NapQueen Elsa Innerspring mattress: from $99.99 at Target

Give your little one a magical sleep with this medium firm innerspring mattress. Although named after Frozen's ice queen, this mattress doesn't have any cooling properties. But you can rest assured that this mattress will provide the comfort and support your child needs , with a medium-firm feel that offers pressure relief and helps proper spine alignment and made from CertiPUR-US certified foam, meaning the materials used are non-toxic. You'll get free shipping but will have to pay extra for a 2-year warranty.

7. Linenspa Dreamer 10” Hybrid mattress: from $74 at Walmart

Looking for a cheap and cheerful hybrid mattress? Sink into this 10” bed. Neither soft nor firm, this mattress strikes a great middle ground, offering a medium memory foam sleep that's perfect for guest bedrooms. Durable steel coils provide much-needed support and temperature-regulating gel, found in many of the best cooling mattresses, in the top layer keeps sleepers cool. A twin is currently $74 and you'll get a 10-year warranty and free, boxed shipping.

Why is Black Friday the best time to buy a mattress?

While Black Friday falls on November 29 2024, sales are running throughout the month, offering big discounts on all types of mattresses. This sales period offers the best prices across the year.



Some retailers will offer special discounts for Black Friday, while others will bring back previously seen sales. Whichever the case may be, Black Friday remains the best time of year to buy a new mattress, as you're unlikely to find a better deal at any other time... If you want a complete bedroom refresh, check out our Black Friday bedding deals page.