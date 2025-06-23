Lowe’s 4th of July deals are live — 15 deals I’d shop now

We’re still a few days out from the holiday itself, but Lowe’s early 4th of July sale has officially launched! Now’s the time to score big savings on appliances, patio furniture, grills and everything in between at Lowe’s.

For starters, right now you can get a nice discount on our choice for the best grill. That’s the Weber Spirit E-425 on sale for $629 at Lowe’s ($50 off.) That’s not all, as Lowe’s is currently offering deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $5.

Or, if your patio needs some work, you can currently shop patio furniture deals from $24 at Lowe’s.

My favorite Lowe’s deals are listed below. For more savings, see the best deals in Home Depot’s 4th of July sale.

Shop more 4th of July deals

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Summer is almost here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Joyfy Extra Long Water Slide: was $49 now $42 at Lowe's This water slide deal will make your summer extra fun. Just attach it to your hose and get to sliding! It's billed as durable and easy to set up. You also get two inflatable boards included, and there's a safety buffer at the end to stop anybody sliding off the edge.

Outdoor Deals

Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box: was $54 now $32 at Lowe's This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $154 at Lowe's This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $154 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $699 now $498 at Lowe's This Whirlpool top-load washing machine has everything for the budget-conscious appliance shopper. The 3.5-cu. foot size leaves you with enough space to wash large loads, and the price leaves you with the money you need to buy more clothing.