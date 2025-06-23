Recommended reading

Lowe’s 4th of July deals are live — 15 deals I’d shop now

Get your home, garden and patio suited for summer with my favorite Lowe’s 4th of July deals

(Image credit: Shutterstock)
We’re still a few days out from the holiday itself, but Lowe’s early 4th of July sale has officially launched! Now’s the time to score big savings on appliances, patio furniture, grills and everything in between at Lowe’s.

For starters, right now you can get a nice discount on our choice for the best grill. That’s the Weber Spirit E-425 on sale for $629 at Lowe’s ($50 off.) That’s not all, as Lowe’s is currently offering deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $5.

Or, if your patio needs some work, you can currently shop patio furniture deals from $24 at Lowe’s.

My favorite Lowe’s deals are listed below. For more savings, see the best deals in Home Depot’s 4th of July sale.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

View Deal
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Summer is almost here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

View Deal
Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

View Deal
Harbor Breeze 48-ft Plug-in Black Outdoor String Light
Harbor Breeze 48-ft Plug-in Black Outdoor String Light: was $49 now $34 at Lowe's

These Harbor Breeze string lights are perfect to light up your outdoor space. You get 18 shatter proof bulbs, and the set is weather proof too.

View Deal
Igloo 16qt Hard Insulated Wheeled Personal Cooler
Igloo 16qt Hard Insulated Wheeled Personal Cooler: was $49 now $34 at Lowe's

This Igloo cooler is perfect for cookouts, tailgates, road trips and more. It has wheels and a handle for easy transportation, as well as two cupholders on the top to store your drinks.

View Deal
Joyfy Extra Long Water Slide
Joyfy Extra Long Water Slide: was $49 now $42 at Lowe's

This water slide deal will make your summer extra fun. Just attach it to your hose and get to sliding! It's billed as durable and easy to set up. You also get two inflatable boards included, and there's a safety buffer at the end to stop anybody sliding off the edge.

View Deal
Weber Spirit E-425 Black 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Weber Spirit E-425 Black 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill: was $679 now $629 at Lowe's

This Weber is our current choice for the best grill, as it outperformed many more expensive models in our tests. We found it easy to assemble to use and were impressed by its consistent cooking performance.

View Deal

Outdoor Deals

Kingsford 16 lbs. Original BBQ Smoker Charcoal Grilling Briquettes (2-Pack)
Kingsford 16 lbs. Original BBQ Smoker Charcoal Grilling Briquettes (2-Pack): was $19 now $17 at Lowe's

If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.

View Deal
Nature Spring Mini 4-Tier Pop-Up Greenhouse
Nature Spring Mini 4-Tier Pop-Up Greenhouse: was $38 now $28 at Lowe's

If you need someplace safe to keep your plants, this pop-up mini greenhouse is a solid solution. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, and protects your plants from hungry creepy-crawlies.

View Deal
Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box
Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box: was $54 now $32 at Lowe's

This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.

View Deal
Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set
Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $154 at Lowe's

This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $154 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

View Deal
Clihome 15-foot Patio Umbrella with Base
Clihome 15-foot Patio Umbrella with Base: was $244 now $201 at Lowe's

This 15-foot wide patio umbrella from Clihome can help you beat the heat this sunny season. The frame is made of thick steel with an anti-rust coat, while the canopy is made of high quality, fade- and weather-resistant material.

View Deal

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Whirlpool Top Load Washer
Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $699 now $498 at Lowe's

This Whirlpool top-load washing machine has everything for the budget-conscious appliance shopper. The 3.5-cu. foot size leaves you with enough space to wash large loads, and the price leaves you with the money you need to buy more clothing.

View Deal
Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven
Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven: was $999 now $649 at Lowe's

Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes.

View Deal
Samsung Freestanding Electric Range
Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $699 at Lowe's

This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

