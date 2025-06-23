Lowe’s 4th of July deals are live — 15 deals I’d shop now
Get your home, garden and patio suited for summer with my favorite Lowe’s 4th of July deals
We’re still a few days out from the holiday itself, but Lowe’s early 4th of July sale has officially launched! Now’s the time to score big savings on appliances, patio furniture, grills and everything in between at Lowe’s.
For starters, right now you can get a nice discount on our choice for the best grill. That’s the Weber Spirit E-425 on sale for $629 at Lowe’s ($50 off.) That’s not all, as Lowe’s is currently offering deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $5.
Or, if your patio needs some work, you can currently shop patio furniture deals from $24 at Lowe’s.
My favorite Lowe’s deals are listed below. For more savings, see the best deals in Home Depot’s 4th of July sale.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Outdoor grills: up to 40% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off
- Kingsford 16 lbs. BBQ Charcoal Grilling Briquettes (2-Pack): was $19 now $17
- Igloo 16qt Insulated Cooler: was $49 now $34
- Lawnmower sale: deals from $149
- Weber Spirit E-425 Black 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill: was $679 now $629
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Summer is almost here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
These Harbor Breeze string lights are perfect to light up your outdoor space. You get 18 shatter proof bulbs, and the set is weather proof too.
This Igloo cooler is perfect for cookouts, tailgates, road trips and more. It has wheels and a handle for easy transportation, as well as two cupholders on the top to store your drinks.
This water slide deal will make your summer extra fun. Just attach it to your hose and get to sliding! It's billed as durable and easy to set up. You also get two inflatable boards included, and there's a safety buffer at the end to stop anybody sliding off the edge.
This Weber is our current choice for the best grill, as it outperformed many more expensive models in our tests. We found it easy to assemble to use and were impressed by its consistent cooking performance.
Outdoor Deals
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
If you need someplace safe to keep your plants, this pop-up mini greenhouse is a solid solution. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, and protects your plants from hungry creepy-crawlies.
This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.
This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $154 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.
This 15-foot wide patio umbrella from Clihome can help you beat the heat this sunny season. The frame is made of thick steel with an anti-rust coat, while the canopy is made of high quality, fade- and weather-resistant material.
Lowe's Appliance Deals
This Whirlpool top-load washing machine has everything for the budget-conscious appliance shopper. The 3.5-cu. foot size leaves you with enough space to wash large loads, and the price leaves you with the money you need to buy more clothing.
Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes.
This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
