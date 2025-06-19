I track mattress sales for a living and this is the best deal I've ever seen on the Casper Cloud One
Save up to $250 on Casper's plush mattress for side sleepers
Casper's Cloud One mattress has an innovative approach to side sleeper comfort, and for the first time ever you can save on this plush all-foam bed with 20% off the new Cloud One mattress in the Casper 4th of July sale.
We've spent thousands of hours testing beds to find the best mattresses for all sleep styles but the Cloud One is like nothing we've tried, using unique foam pillars to create targeted cushioning and to enhance airflow, resulting in cooler sleep on an all-foam bed.
Casper mattress sales are semi-regular and even then, the brand states that the Cloud One is excluded from site-wide discounts. We've been patiently waiting for a sale on the Cloud One and it's finally here, so now is the time to browse.
Want a more traditional mattress feel? You can find all the latest deals on all bed types with our mattress sales guide.
Casper Cloud One mattress: full was $1,149 now $919.20 at Casper
Casper's Cloud One mattress is an all-foam design but it differs significantly from the beds you'll find in our guide to the best memory foam mattresses. Designed using foam pillars, instead of the traditional foam slab, this pocketed approach should improve air flow and add plushness, with each pillar contouring to your body for targeted comfort. It promises a medium feel and we expect it to have a cushioned pressure relief similar to the best mattresses for side sleepers. There are only two sizes of the Casper Cloud One mattress available – full and queen – and this is the first time we've seen them discounted (the Cloud One was full price in the Memorial Day sales). With 20% off a queen is now $999.20 (was $1,249). A 100-night trial and 10-year warranty are included.
User score: ★★★★½ (15 reviews)
Looking for something cheaper? Try this
Casper The One mattress: twin was $749 now $599 at Casper
Casper's flagship all-foam the One mattress might not have the unusual features of the Cloud One, but its supportive feel impressed in our Casper One mattress review. Firmer than the Cloud One, we think it's a good mattress for back sleepers, while its five-star motion isolation makes it a strong choice for couples. In the 20% off sale a queen is reduced from $999 to $799 and comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. We have seen slightly bigger discounts on the One, so if you aren't in a rush you might want to wait to buy. But be warned, Casper tends to save its biggest price drops for major sales days, so you might be waiting a while.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.