Dyson's cooling fan slashed by $100 at Amazon right now — here's the rival you should buy instead

Dyson is well known for being, well, Dyson. And right now you can save $100 on one of the brand's impressive tower fan. But while it may be tempting to stay cool in the heat and make a big saving (because we all know Dyson's pricing isn't cheap), we'd urge you to hold off for just a second.

It may sound like a great deal. Right now, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 has been slashed to $399 at Amazon, making for a grand 20% discount. But there’s another cooling fan we recommend — although it’s produced by Dyson’s biggest rival. Eek!

Consider the competition before you buy

While we love the look of Dyson’s Purifier Cool PC1 — it’s simply sleek, streamlined and positively futuristic — we absolutely loved one of its main competitors.

The Shark TurboBlade Fan gained an impressive 4.5-star rating in our recent review, and it's $100 less than the Dyson cooler even with that reduction applied. In fact, you can pick it up the Shark TurboBlade Fan for just $299 at Amazon.



Shark’s TurboBlade Fan may not have quite the same eye candy appeal — it reminds me slightly of an old-fashioned projector screen — but my colleague Millie Fender, Managing Editor, Homes, was sufficiently impressed she gave it an Editor’s Choice award.

She wrote, “I’ve never tried a fan like the Shark TurboBlade Fan, but now I have, I don’t think I could go back.”

Shark TurboBlade: $299 at Amazon This Shark TurboBlade Fan is ultra customizable and can pivot, twist and oscillate, circulating and propelling air up to 80ft. The angle and direction can be changed to find the perfect cooling position and it has 10 power levels. Plus, it even has an Air Blanket Model, for smoothing sleep.

Why you should buy the Shark TurboBlade Fan

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’m intrigued to know why Millie rated it so highly. In her verdict she writes, “This flexible fan offers the best of both worlds: concentrated high-powered cooling, and laid-back whole-room settings for a natural-feeling breeze.”

But the ultimate benefit is in the fan's extra-wide construction, which she says “makes it ideal for end-of-bed cooling to help couples survive those sticky summer nights.”

It sounds like Shark has put an end to night time arguments as couples no longer need to decide whose turn it is to have the cooling fan by their side. So how does it work?

Unlike some fans that rotate and oscillate, giving a mixed level of cool air depending on where they are pointing, the Shark has two adjustable pivoting side arms, which allow you to shoot two jets of cool air directly out of the FlexBlade simultaneously, so both you and your partner stay cool at the same time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are also plenty of other benefits. The fan was easy to assemble, just taking one minute to put it together, and it can also be disassembled for easy storage. Millie also noticed how quietly it runs, emitting a low, consistent noise that won’t disturb your dreamtime.

There’s also a Dust Defence feature, and while it won’t replace one of the best air purifiers, it will capture particles in the air to prevent dust and allergens from being cast around your home.

However, watch this space, because although we recommend the Shark TurboBlade Fan as an excellent cooling fan, we haven't yet reviewed the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1. We'd be intrigued to see what the PC1 offers for that extra $200 (or, $100 with the discount) price point. You know where to find us, Dyson.