I'm a mattress expert — this is the one thing I recommend to control bed bugs this summer

I hope you haven't just eaten: Terminix has released its annual guide to the Top 50 bed-bug infested cities in the US and yes, it's just as horrifying as you were expecting.

With a top 50 that bounces across the US you might be rethinking your 4th of July trip for fear of creepy crawlies. However, the right bed bug treatment can keep your home pest free, no matter how far and wide you travel.

As a mattress expert I've heard every type of bed bug removal method, from never-going-to-work old wives tales to skin-peelingly harsh chemicals.

But there's one bed bug control tip that continuously comes up as effective, affordable and safe to use: diatomaceous earth.

Harris Food Grade Diatomaceous Earth 2lb: from $16.98 at Amazon

Diatomaceous earth is an effective (and pet safe) pest control that's widely available at hardware stores and from online retailers. Available in both pool grade (or garden grade) and food grade options, opt for food grade to fight against bed bugs as due to its lower levels of crystalline silica, it's safer to use indoors. As well as fighting bed bugs, diatomaceous earth is commonly used in garden pest control so this one bag can have a lot of useful applications.

If your home city cracks the bed bug top 50, or your upcoming long weekend getaway is in a bed bug heartland, I recommend investing in a bag of diatomaceous earth and below I'll explain why and how to use it.

Of course, bed bugs are a global problem so before you head off on your vacation, check out our travel tips to avoid bringing bed bugs home.

What is diatomaceous earth?

Diatomaceous earth is the fossilized remains of diatoms; a type of algae. Containing a high amount of silica, this soft rock is crumbled into sand for easy application.

When bed bugs (and other types of insects) come into contact with diatomaceous earth the fine powder sticks to the exoskeleton and absorbs moisture, causing the bug to die of dehydration.

Unlike some forms of pest control, diatomaceous earth doesn't lose potency. Once you've set your trap, you can leave it to work for as long as necessary.

Diatomaceous earth is also safe to use around pets, although you should avoid getting it directly on the skin as this can cause irritation.

How to use diatomaceous earth to prevent bed bugs

I can't guarantee that diatomaceous earth will keep your home bed bug free — these pests are annoyingly hard to spot, impressively fast and capable of surviving a long time without food.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

However, following these methods can help prevent a bed bug outbreak before they've destroyed your mattress...

Apply a thin layer of diatomaceous earth to your mattress: If you suspect bed bugs are already in your mattress, sprinkle diatomaceous earth on the surface, cover with a mattress protector and use as usual. Create a diatomaceous earth barrier: To stop bed bugs getting to your mattress in the first place, use a thick circle of diatomaceous earth to create a wall around the bed. Create a wall around the room: One final barrier, spread diatomaceous earth in to the corners and base boards of your room to capture any bed bugs hiding in the crevasses. Wait: Bed bugs don't need to eat regularly so leave the diatomaceous earth undisturbed for as long as possible to catch any stragglers. Vacuum and repeat: When you're ready to clean, vacuum away any traces of diatomaceous earth (and any dead bugs.) Make sure to vacuum your mattress as well. Then if necessary, repeat.

7 more things to prevent and kill bed bugs

As mentioned, I've probably thought more about bed bugs than the average person, which means I've been exposed to pretty much every bed bug treatment under the sun (although I'm always willing to learn more.)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A quick response is the best way to save your bed but if it's too far gone, our guide to the best mattresses we've tested can help you find a new one.

But while the methods below aren't guaranteed to fix a bed bug problem (except maybe the last one...) they do have a good hit rate and are typically either inexpensive or rely on common household appliances:

Glue traps: Bed bug glue traps literally stop bed bugs in their tracks and can be a quick way to identify the start of an infestation.

Bed bug glue traps literally stop bed bugs in their tracks and can be a quick way to identify the start of an infestation. Mattress encasements: Like a protector that covers the entirety of the mattress, zippered mattress encasements add a barrier to prevent pests from burrowing into your bed.

Like a protector that covers the entirety of the mattress, zippered mattress encasements add a barrier to prevent pests from burrowing into your bed. Chemical killers: Pest control such as CrossFire can kill bed bugs but before you use any chemical treatment make sure it's safe for a mattress.

Pest control such as CrossFire can kill bed bugs but before you use any chemical treatment make sure it's safe for a mattress. Mattress vacuums: You can use your regular vacuum to clean your mattress but it's easier to get into the cracks and crevices with a mattress vacuum.

(Image credit: Future)