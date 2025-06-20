Memory foam bed too hot to sleep? Shop these 3 cooling mattress topper deals this weekend
Save up to 40% on these cooling mattress topper deals from Helix, Tempur-Pedic and Lucid
Memory foam mattresses provide excellent body-cradling comfort but they can feel a little stuffy when summer arrives.
Luckily, there are plenty of cooling mattress toppers on sale right now to cool things down, including a chance to save 20% on the TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Topper at Tempur-Pedic.
The TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Topper is actually a cooling upgrade from the original Tempur-Adapt Topper, currently No 1 in our best mattress toppers of 2025 guide. But there are plenty more cooling bed toppers on the market, from brands such as premium Helix and budget-favorite Lucid.
All three cooling mattress toppers below have been tried and tested by us, a team of sleep experts, so we know they actually work and are worth buying in this weekend's mattress sales to get ahead of the heatwaves.
1. Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: queen was $429 now $359 at Tempur-Pedic
While we rated the original Tempur-Adapt Topper as the best memory foam mattress topper of 2025, we did find it retained heat. Enter the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper, the Tempur-Adapt Topper's cooling upgrade. The upgrade is $60 extra, but it should be a worthwhile extra if you overheat at night. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review, our tester didn't experience night sweats once on this topper, and found that its body-cradling foam is perfect for side sleepers. In the current Tempur-Pedic mattress sale there's 20% off the Tempur-Adapt and Tempur-Adapt + Cooling toppers, making the starting price of a twin-sized Tempur-Adapt + Cooling $279 (down from $329). Unfortunately, there's no official sleep trial, but you will get a 10-year warranty and free shipping.
2. Helix Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: queen was $498.66 now $364.03 with code TOMS27 at Helix
The Helix Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex contains two stand-out features: a layer of micro-coils (small springs made for bed toppers) and a cooling GlacioTex cover. While the micro-coils offers support and comfort, the GlacioTex (a specialist cooling fabric used in the best cooling mattresses) provides a heat-dissipating surface. Our Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review team praised its cool-to-the-touch cover and the softness it provides without being stuffy. While there's a 25% off Helix mattress sale (usually 20% off), you can score a 27% discount with code TOMS27, bringing a twin-size to $272.54. Benefits include a 100-night sleep trial and free shipping.
Our review: ★★★★
3. Gel Memory Foam Topper: queen was $69.99 now $55.99 with at Lucid
Coming in 3 different heights (2", 3", or 4"), the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers impressive cooling for such a low price. Testers slept comfortably cool no matter the temperature outside when using the Lucid Topper and it's all thanks to its gel-infused ventilated design. A 20% discount is automatically applied to your cart when you add a Lucid topper and you'll get a 30-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 3-year warranty. The price increases with height (we tested the 4" version for our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review), so you can get a two-inch thick twin-size for as low as $39.99.
Our review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (40+ reviews)
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health, interviewing a wide array of mattress and sleep experts to create well-informed articles about important topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders (from sleep apnea to night terrors), lucid dreaming, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing mattress topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and takes the lead on all content related to fiberglass-free mattresses for a clean, non-toxic sleep.
