Memory foam bed too hot to sleep? Shop these 3 cooling mattress topper deals this weekend

Memory foam mattresses provide excellent body-cradling comfort but they can feel a little stuffy when summer arrives.

Luckily, there are plenty of cooling mattress toppers on sale right now to cool things down, including a chance to save 20% on the TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Topper at Tempur-Pedic.

The TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Topper is actually a cooling upgrade from the original Tempur-Adapt Topper, currently No 1 in our best mattress toppers of 2025 guide. But there are plenty more cooling bed toppers on the market, from brands such as premium Helix and budget-favorite Lucid.

All three cooling mattress toppers below have been tried and tested by us, a team of sleep experts, so we know they actually work and are worth buying in this weekend's mattress sales to get ahead of the heatwaves.