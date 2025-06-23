iPhone 17 colors just leaked — Apple could bring this popular option back

Perhaps the most important iPhone 17 spec of all is the list of available colors, and Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital has just claimed what one of them could be.

Apparently, we should look out for a purple iPhone 17, or more specifically, a lavender one. FFD says in a later comment that black and gray will also be available, which covers at least half of the color options that we might expect for the new iPhone.

Previously, leaker MajinBu said that Apple was choosing between purple and green for the basic iPhone, so it seems Apple's made its final choice.

We'd assume that this specific lavender color won't be offered on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, as Apple normally gives its Pro models unique, matte-textured color options. We've heard a separate rumor about Apple giving this year's Pro models a Sky Blue option like the latest MacBook Air.

It's possible that the iPhone 17 Air will be available in lavender too, as it's thought to be the replacement of the iPhone 16 Plus, which shares the color options as the iPhone 16. But as it's a new flavor of iPhone — slimmer and lighter than other recent models — Apple could give it some unique color options to emphasize the difference.

What other colors could we see?

So, with three alleged colors given in this leak, it has had us wondering what other colors Apple could offer for the iPhone 17. And we've got a few ideas.

Currently, the Ultramarine color option for the iPhone is close to purple, although strictly it's a kind of blue. We'd assume that this would disappear due to the similarity with the alleged lavender option. By the same token, the black and gray options also mentioned in the leak could be the replacement for the black and white options for the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16 in Ultramarine (Image credit: Future)

We'd expect the iPhone 17 to come in two or more brighter color options aside from the alleged lavender option. Given that Apple seems to like rotating through its brighter iPhone color options from year to year, that could mean either of the iPhone 16's teal and pink options (or even both) could disappear, perhaps in favor of yellow or green, colors that were offered for the iPhone 15 but not the iPhone 16.

None of this will likely be confirmed until Apple actually announces the iPhone 17 series. We'd expect that to happen in September, historically Apple's favored iPhone launch month, but until then, our iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max hubs will keep you up to date on the rumors that emerge.