I couldn't sleep in the heat until I made this simple pillow switch

Summer is a mixed blessing for my sleep. While brighter mornings help me wake up fresh, warm nights make drifting off in the first place a struggle.

Overheating has been a particular issue this year and it didn't take long to identify the source of the problem: my marshmallow of a memory foam pillow.

As a sleep writer I spend a lot of time extolling the virtues of finding the best mattress for your needs but I've realised I may have overlooked the importance of right pillow.

However, choosing the best pillow is an significant part of your sleep comfort and that's doubly true on a hot night. Something I realized the hard way when my pillow became a stuffy cocoon.

A quick pillow switch made all the difference and if you're a hot sleeper I think it can do the same for you. Here's why (and how to pick the right one...)

My pillow switch

In my Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow review I was full of praise for the soft-comfort of this memory foam pillow. And while I noticed some slight heat retention at the time, it wasn't a major problem...

Until overnight temperatures began creeping up and that 'slight heat retention' was causing my sleep to suffer.

I put up with it for a few nights (I really do like this pillow) but eventually had to admit defeat and go searching for a cooler solution.

(Image credit: Future)

I ended up returning to the Levitex Sleep Posture pillow. While on the surface these pillows have a lot in common (all-foam with a flat build) both use their own brand foam (which is not memory foam) — and the Levitex is significantly cooler.

The difference was immediate. While the Tempur-Cloud started to warm up within seconds, the Levitex remained pleasantly neutral.

And it stayed neutral. I was flipping the Tempur-Cloud every few minutes in search of a non-existent cool side but on the Levitex I fell asleep cool and stayed asleep, no flipping needed.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow: from $89 at Tempur-Pedic US | £149 at Tempur-Pedic UK

Designed for back and stomach sleepers, the Tempur-Cloud pillow has a soft build and a low loft to cradle the head in alignment with the spine. But for US shoppers, I recommend adding the cooling technology upgrade (from $20) to avoid night sweats (cooling is included in the UK SmartCool design, which is also for all sleep styles.)

Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow: from $135 at Levitex US | £80 at Levitex UK

Using Levitex's own-brand foam, this medium-firm pillow is available in four heights to suit your build and sleep position. The foam is designed to breathable, making this a good choice for hot sleepers. A UK company, Levitex offers delivery worldwide but double-check shipping times and charges before making your purchase.

How to choose a new pillow this summer

Below I'm focusing on cooling properties when finding a new pillow to get you through the summer nights, but make sure to check out our guides to pillow loft and finding the right pillow for your sleep position, as well.

1. Natural materials have in-built breathability

A member of my sleep team has recently swapped to wool bedding to stay cool and when it comes to pillows, natural materials can provide some of the best heat wicking.

Many natural materials are, well, naturally cooling. Down pillows have built-in temperature regulation, as do pillows made with latex foam. Kapok and cotton are other options with natural heat wicking.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But these natural pillow fills also tend to be pricey, so you might want to consider a synthetic alternative.

While they lack natural cooling, synthetic materials can still prioritize heat wicking — my Levitex pillow is a good example.

2. Softer pillows can trap heat

One of the best things about my Tempur-Cloud pillow is its softness. It cradles my head and because I can sink into it, my neck and spine are kept aligned.

But after a few overly warm nights it became obvious that sinking into the pillow was part of the problem. As soon as my warm breath left my body it hit the pillow and started circling my head.

Firm pillows should still yield beneath you but for the most part, you'll be lying on top of the materials, not sinking in. Now it can circulate, the hot air will escape.

(Image credit: Future)

After switching my soft pillow for something firmer I could immediately feel the difference, no longer trapped in a sauna caused by my own breathing.

A firm pillow won't guarantee a cooler feel (some of the best firm mattresses we've tested have had only average temperature control) but it's a good starting point if your pillow is causing you to overheat.

3. Consider the cover

A pillow is more than just the fill and for hot sleepers the cover is another important part of the equation.

And in my case, the plush quilting of my Tempur-Cloud pillow's cover definitely contributed to the stuffy feeling... as did the quilted pillow protector it was wrapped in.

For very hot sleepers, I highly recommend investing in a pillow with a cool to the touch cover. This will mean you're greeted with a chilled feel as soon as your head touches the bed.

(Image credit: Future)

Consider a breathable pillow protector alongside cooling pillowcases (natural materials are a good choice here.)

These extras layers might seem counter to the cooling aim but the easy-cleaning additions are necessary to prevent sweat from ruining your pillow.

Other methods for sleeping cool over summer

1. Look at your entire sleep set up

I've focused on the pillow here because it was the source of my own overheating woes, but your entire bed can contribute to summer sweating.

For those who frequently overheat — no matter the time of year — I recommend investing in one of the best cooling mattresses. These designs use cooling mattress materials to wick away sweat and maintain a chilled feel.

(Image credit: Future)

If a new mattress isn't on the cards, or overheating is only an occasional issue, consider a cooling mattress topper. This adds a breathable layer to your bed for a fraction of the cost of a new mattress.

And while you might not be wrapping yourself up in a blanket, your sheets can also trap heat. Our guide to cooling bedding can help you find a solution while our bedding expert recommends a cooling duvet.

2. Take a warm shower before bed

Yes, it sound weird but yes, it can cool you down. Warming up with a shower before bed causes your core temperature to drop when you step out of the bathroom, helping you achieve the right temperature for sleep.

Plus, a quick wash after a warm day cleans away the pollen, sweat and sunscreen that can accumulate in the summer, preventing your pillow and mattress from getting gross, and helping to eliminate any allergens that might disrupt your sleep.

3. Keep your room dark during the day

It might sound counterintuitive but experts recommend closing your curtains on a hot day. Doing so blocks the sunlight, so your room stays a touch cooler.

Also, be strategic with open windows. While many of us open windows hoping for a steady breeze this can actually introduce more hot air to the room.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep windows (and curtains) closed until the evening and things cool down. Then you can open up and let fresh air in.

4. Cool quickly with a splash of water

Once your pillow / mattress / bedding has warmed up, it can feel impossible to escape the heat.

I found the best solution was to leave the room and take a few minutes to cool down away from my bed (known as the 15 minute rule, this can help on any disturbed night.)

Before stepping back into my (now slightly cooler) bed, I would run cold water onto my wrists. This cooled the pulse points and allowed me to fall asleep feeling slightly fresher.

5. Use a fan strategically

Your first choice might be to have your fan directly in front of your pillow but placing a fan so it's also near the window, if possible, might be the smarter solution.

This allows the fan to pull in cold air and push out hot air, creating cross ventilation.

And if your fan alone isn't working, add ice. Placing a bowl of ice in front of your fan creates make-shift air conditioning.